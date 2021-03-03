Cephalopod Passes Cognitive Test Designed For Children

Wikimedia

A cephalopod has managed to pass a cognitive test originally designed for children.

Cephalopods cover four different seafaring, slimy animals: octopus; squid; nautilus; and cuttlefish. In this experiment, it was the latter creature that triumphed in a version of the Stanford marshmallow experiment.

The study was developed in 1972 by psychologist Walter Mischel, built around a simple task: a child would be offered one marshmallow. They could eat it right there and then, or if they waited around 15 minutes without eating the one in front of them, they’d be given two marshmallows.

In a new study published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B journal, cuttlefish were given a similar experiment: if they could resist eating the meal put in front of them, they’d receive a better one later in the day.

The research was led by Alexandra Schnell of the University of Cambridge and conducted at the Marine Biological Laboratory. Schnell also collaborated with the facility’s senior scientist Roger Hanlon, a leading expert in the behaviour of cephalopods.

As per a press release, Schnell explained, ‘Cuttlefish in the present study were all able to wait for the better reward and tolerated delays for up to 50-130 seconds, which is comparable to what we see in large-brained vertebrates such as chimpanzees, crows and parrots.’

This study marks the first time a link between self-control and intelligence has been found in animals other than human beings and chimpanzees.

The cuttlefish that passed the ‘marshmallow experiment’ also showed better cognitive performance in another learning task, where they were trained to associate a visual cue with a food reward. The researchers then reversed the task, associating the reward with a different cue.

Schnell said, ‘The cuttlefish that were quickest at learning both of those associations were better at exerting self-control.’

While the findings showed cuttlefish being able to ‘tolerate delays to obtain food of higher quality comparable to that of some large-brained vertebrates’, researchers weren’t entirely sure why.

Schnell continued, ‘Cuttlefish spend most of their time camouflaging, sitting and waiting, punctuated by brief periods of foraging.’

She added, ‘They break camouflage when they forage, so they are exposed to every predator in the ocean that wants to eat them. We speculate that delayed gratification may have evolved as a byproduct of this, so the cuttlefish can optimise foraging by waiting to choose better quality food.’