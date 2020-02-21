unilad
Channel 4 Looking For People To Match With Dogs That Need Adopting

by : Cameron Frew on : 21 Feb 2020 10:25
Wood Green The Dog HouseWood Green The Dog HouseChannel 4/Wood Green

Channel 4 are ready to match you with your perfect pooch – a second series of The Dog House is in the works. 

Last year, the show’s inaugural eight-part series followed Wood Green, a Cambridgeshire charity which takes in hundreds of neglected and abandoned dogs every year.

The second series is heading back, with plenty of adorable pups ready to be carted off to their loving forever homes.

Wood Green The Dog House 2Wood Green The Dog House 2Wood Green

The charity exploded in popularity after the show aired. ‘The programme offered a fascinating insight into how we match homeless dogs with the perfect new owner – sparking beautiful friendships. Approximately a million people tuned into each episode, and the reaction was amazing,’ the website notes.

In each episode, we followed the 60-strong team of workers as they attempted to find homes for the likes of Mozart the Jack Russell, Daisy the Cairn terrier and Zeus the Staffordshire bull terrier.

Wood Green The Dog House 3Wood Green The Dog House 3Wood Green

Speaking earlier about appearing on the show, the charity said: 

Our vision is a world where all pets are cared for in loving homes for life. We are proud to be the pet charity that makes a difference to the lives of pets and people across the UK – bringing them closer together, as seen in Channel 4’s TV series The Dog House.

For the show’s second series, Channel 4 ‘looking for people who can offer a lifelong home to a rescue dog, and would be happy to share their reasons for doing so’. If you’re interested, email [email protected] or call 07907 956042.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Topics: Animals, Channel 4, Dogs, Pets, The Dog House, TV

