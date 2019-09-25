Cheetahs ‘Being Driven To Extinction’ By Wealthy Men Who Buy Them As Status Symbol Pets

Cheetahs in eastern Africa could be at risk of dying out within two years as cubs are stolen and sold to people who flaunt them as status symbols.
Dr Laurie Marker, Executive Director of the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF), has expressed concern about the trade, explaining if action is not taken the animals could face extinction in the region.
There are thought to be around 300 wild cheetahs living in the Horn of Africa; a peninsula in northeast Africa encompassing Ethiopia, Somalia and northern Kenya. However, according to the CCF approximately 300 cubs – between two thirds and three quarters of all those born – are taken from the wild every year.
CCF said the trend is of ‘epidemic proportions’, CNN reports.
Dr. Marker commented:
If you do the math, the math kind of shows that it’s only going to be a matter of a couple of years [before] we are not going to have any cheetahs.
Speaking to MailOnline, the researcher explained the cubs may be taken either by local farmers trying to exterminate them or by poachers who then sell them to smugglers.
Today we're sharing a great article about the illegal pet trade from @thetimes. Instead of using an image from the article itself, we're sharing a photo from a recent release. We want to help promote the story with our followers, but images of big cat selfies can only lead to more problems on social media. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ One correction to the article: CCF believes that private ownership of cheetahs had reached as many as 1,000 pet cheetahs in the Arabian Peninsula at one time, rather than 3,000 as stated by another source.
Marker believes around 75 percent of the animals will die in transit from malnutrition or as a result of broken bones suffered when they are packed into tiny crates to be shipped abroad.
The surviving animals are sold as pets, with prices often exceeding $6,000 (£4,800) per cheetah. Many social media posts taken in Saudi Arabia and the UAE show wealthy people flaunting the wild animals, with some driving them around in cars and others posing with them at home.
Last year, a CCF study documented 1,367 cheetahs for sale on social media platforms between January 2012 and June 2018, largely from Arab Gulf states.
Though both regions have laws banning the ownership of these kinds of pets, enforcement is lax.
After being sold, it’s thought most of the cheetahs will die within two years because their owners don’t know how to care for them properly. One vet told CNN he has seen cheetahs suffer from metabolic and digestive disorders because people don’t know what to feed them. He’s also come across cheetahs with stress-related diseases and obesity due to confinement.
Marker explained:
They don’t love these animals. They’ve found that having these pets is a status symbol. When one dies they simply go back to the wild and get another.
Thanks to @four_paws_international for their continuing support of CCF's efforts to care for the cheetah cubs caught up in the illegal pet trade. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ To join our efforts to end the illegal pet trade and make twice the difference toward our programs, donate before August 31st. Your donation will be doubled during matching campaign Chewbaaka's Wild Cheetah Challenge. Link in bio. 🐱 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ • • • ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Last year, when Harry and Shakir were just young cubs, they were confiscated from poachers in Somaliland 🐆. The cubs were being smuggled out of the country to be sold into the illegal, lucrative and cruel pet trade. The Cheetah Conservation Fund rescued the cubs and brought them to the CCF cheetah safe house to receive immediate care. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Harry, who is a few months older than Shakir, was very afraid when rescued. With a rope around his neck and very skinny, Harry needed intensive care and hand feeding until he was strong enough to be able to eat on his own. The other cub, Shakir, was also very underweight and suffering from malnutrition, but soon, with proper nutrition, he was able to gain weight 🐾. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Both the cubs became very bonded together, and now after much care are both healthy and thriving, and they now share an enclosure at the CCF safe house. Harry and Shakir are the lucky ones. Every year it is estimated that around 300 cheetahs are smuggled out of Somaliland, mainly are very young cubs, and sadly, most of these cubs do not survive.
Marker set up the CCF in 1990, and through the organisation she aims to work with all stakeholders to ‘develop best practices in research, education and land use to benefit all species, including people.’
As concerns for the cheetah population in eastern Africa rises, Marker is calling for greater education in both Africa and the Middle East about the impact of cheetah smuggling. She also wants leaders in both regions to take a stand against the trade.
Discussing the issue, Marker said:
There is no sense that what is happening is wrong, so we need community leaders to be educated to that effect.
Education and training plays a really important role, but tribal and religious leaders need to lead by example
From a demand side, it comes from a top level down. Influencers such as Sheikhs and Princes need to be telling people that it isn’t something you should be doing.
Peer pressure needs to be happening in the demand side, laws won’t necessarily help because laws are only effective if you can enforce them.
At the end of our three-day mission to examine all the cheetahs at the cheetah safe house in Somaliland, the CCF team put the clinic back together again. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ This mission was a success because of all the hard work of the team, which included Dr. Peter Caldwell of the Old Chapel Veterinary Clinic in South Africa, and his vet tech Mykayla Viljoen; Dr. Marguita Woc Colburn of the Nashville Zoo, Dr. Frank Seddon, a CCF volunteer veterinarian from the UK; Dr. Lucia Bel a professor of surgery from Romania; Dr. Willem Burger, a wildlife veterinarian from South Africa; and Dr. Neju Jimmy and her assistant, Mussa, both of whom recently graduated from the University of Hargeisa. Support and supplies were provided by Ashia Cheetah Conservation in South Africa and the Nashville Zoo in the USA.
The CCF works to rescue big cats and take them to a shelter, however many of the animals often face a bleak future. Some are unwell after poor treatment from smugglers and after being stolen at a young age they often have not developed the skills they need to survive in the wild.
Marker commented:
Cheetahs are such a special animal, you end up with these tiny cubs that have been pulled from their mothers and are very sickly.
A lot of them die and that’s heartbreaking, it’s horrible, devastating when that occurs. Wild animals should be left to live in the wild.
Today, Dr. Laurie Marker said farewell to Somaliland and cheetah cubs Light As A Feather. Dr. Marker will soon be on her way to the USA for her Fall Tour.
For the vulnerable animals, rescuers often have no choice but to keep them in rescue centres or special units until a long-term solution is found.
