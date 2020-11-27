unilad
Advert

Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World’s Loneliest Elephant

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 27 Nov 2020 15:23
Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantCher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantPA Images

Cher is on her way to Pakistan, to rescue the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’, who is currently being held in captivity.

Kaavan the elephant has suffered tremendously since losing his partner in 2012, and has struggled with behavioural issues ever since, spending most of his days shaking his head back and forth.

Advert

The poor creature, who has lived in Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad for the last 35 years, is also obese because of poor nutrition and a bad diet.

Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantCher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantPA Images

According to animal expert Ingo Schmidinger, who is helping with the move, Kaavan ‘needs to be with other elephants.’

‘You can definitely compare his behaviour to human behaviour. I mean what would we do without other human conspecifics, so he is completely lost alone,’ he told Sky.

Advert

‘He needs to talk elephantish, he needs to show elephant behaviour and that’s all for the moment not possible.’

After a long four-year campaign to free Kaavan, Cher is on her way to help relocate the animal to a sanctuary in Cambodia, where he will be free to socialise with other elephants.

Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantCher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantPA Images

Back in 2016, Four Paws International, a Vienna-based animal charity, began the battle to save Kavaan from the zoo, and now, with a bit of help with publicity from Cher, the animal will finally be relocated this weekend.

Advert

The welfare group has been proving the medical treatment he needs before he can take on the international journey.

Kaavan’s freedom comes after the High Court in Pakistan ruled that the zoo must close its doors, after many of its animals were found to be living in extremely poor conditions.

Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantCher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantPA Images

A medical examination undertaken in September revealed that Kaavan’s nails were completely cracked and overgrown; the result of many years living in enclosure that didn’t have appropriate flooring, so damaged his feet.

Advert

‘Thanks to Cher, but also local Pakistani activists, Kaavan’s fate made headlines around the world, and this contributed to the facilitation of his transfer,’ Four Paws spokesperson Martin Bauer explained, adding Kaavan will need continual physical and psychological help after arriving at the sanctuary.

‘Celebrities lending their voices to good causes are always welcomed, as they help starting public discourse and raising pressure on responsible authorities.’

Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantCher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest ElephantPA Images

He added:

Advert

Around the globe there are animal lovers, famous and not famous, and the support of every single one of them is crucial.

Here’s to hoping Kaavan can live the rest of his days in the sanctuary as a much happier elephant.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ Ahead Of Big Fight
Sport

Mike Tyson Eats Roy Jones Jr’s ‘Ear’ Ahead Of Big Fight

Four Teenage Students Charged In Connection With Beheading Of Teacher In France
News

Four Teenage Students Charged In Connection With Beheading Of Teacher In France

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60
News

Football Legend Diego Maradona Dies Aged 60

Trump Trying To Bring Back Firing-Squad Executions Before He Leaves Office, Report Suggests
News

Trump Trying To Bring Back Firing-Squad Executions Before He Leaves Office, Report Suggests

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey is an NCTJ trained Journalist who started her career by producing The Royal Rosemurgey newspaper in 2004, which kept her family up to date with the goings on of her sleepy north east village. She graduated from the University of Central Lancashire in Preston and started her career in regional newspapers before joining Tyla (formerly Pretty 52) in 2017, and progressing onto UNILAD in 2019.

Topics: Animals, elephant, Now, Pakistan

Credits

Sky News

  1. Sky News

    Cher on her way to Pakistan to help save world's loneliest elephant

 