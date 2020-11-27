Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest Elephant PA Images

Cher is on her way to Pakistan, to rescue the ‘world’s loneliest elephant’, who is currently being held in captivity.

Kaavan the elephant has suffered tremendously since losing his partner in 2012, and has struggled with behavioural issues ever since, spending most of his days shaking his head back and forth.

Advert 10

The poor creature, who has lived in Marghazar Zoo in Islamabad for the last 35 years, is also obese because of poor nutrition and a bad diet.

Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest Elephant PA Images

According to animal expert Ingo Schmidinger, who is helping with the move, Kaavan ‘needs to be with other elephants.’

‘You can definitely compare his behaviour to human behaviour. I mean what would we do without other human conspecifics, so he is completely lost alone,’ he told Sky.

Advert 10

‘He needs to talk elephantish, he needs to show elephant behaviour and that’s all for the moment not possible.’

After a long four-year campaign to free Kaavan, Cher is on her way to help relocate the animal to a sanctuary in Cambodia, where he will be free to socialise with other elephants.

Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest Elephant PA Images

Back in 2016, Four Paws International, a Vienna-based animal charity, began the battle to save Kavaan from the zoo, and now, with a bit of help with publicity from Cher, the animal will finally be relocated this weekend.

Advert 10

The welfare group has been proving the medical treatment he needs before he can take on the international journey.

Kaavan’s freedom comes after the High Court in Pakistan ruled that the zoo must close its doors, after many of its animals were found to be living in extremely poor conditions.

Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest Elephant PA Images

A medical examination undertaken in September revealed that Kaavan’s nails were completely cracked and overgrown; the result of many years living in enclosure that didn’t have appropriate flooring, so damaged his feet.

Advert 10

‘Thanks to Cher, but also local Pakistani activists, Kaavan’s fate made headlines around the world, and this contributed to the facilitation of his transfer,’ Four Paws spokesperson Martin Bauer explained, adding Kaavan will need continual physical and psychological help after arriving at the sanctuary.

‘Celebrities lending their voices to good causes are always welcomed, as they help starting public discourse and raising pressure on responsible authorities.’

Cher Heading To Pakistan To Help Save World's Loneliest Elephant PA Images

He added:

Advert 10

Around the globe there are animal lovers, famous and not famous, and the support of every single one of them is crucial.

Here’s to hoping Kaavan can live the rest of his days in the sanctuary as a much happier elephant.