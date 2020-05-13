Chicago Woman Mauled To Death By Her French Bulldog In ‘Vicious Attack’

Woman Mauled To Death By Her French Bulldog In 'Vicious Attack' Lisa Urso/Facebook

An Illinois woman was mauled to death by her French bulldog, which had previously been bred to fight before being adopted.

Lisa Urso was found dead in her Ingleside home by a friend on Saturday, May 9. Her ‘viciously attacked’ body was found on the back porch of the house, with local officers attending the scene at around 4.43pm, according to Fox Lake Police Chief Jimmy Lee.

Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper confirmed yesterday, May 12, that the 52-year-old had died from injuries sustained when her French bulldog, which she’d only recently adopted, attacked her.

The animal primarily involved in the mauling, as well as a Border collie and second French bulldog, were removed from the home following officers’ arrival. They’re currently in the custody of Lake County Animal Care and Control.

In several photos from her social media, Urso was seen cradling a number of different French bulldogs – it is unclear which one specifically was involved in the attack. ‘It’s just so tragic that this happened,’ Cooper told the Daily Herald.

Cooper explained to WGN:

It wasn’t the neck, most were in her legs and arms. Some on her torso as well. Just a lot of bites. A lot of scratching. I hate to say it but unfortunately, it was a vicious attack. You don’t really think about it happening with a smaller dog breed, but we forget animals can be powerful. This animal has a lot of jaw strength.

According to Cooper, the attack begun inside the home. Officers said there was indications throughout the house that a struggle had taken place, with blood found on one of the other dogs.

Cooper added: ‘We have been in close contact with Ms. Urso’s family and our deepest condolences go out to them during this difficult time. This is truly a tragedy.’

The dog was previously a rescue and had been bred to fight prior to Urso adopting him. Just last month, the same dog attacked Urso’s boyfriend – who wasn’t present at the time of the fatal attack – and was taken to animal control, although Lee explained the pet was quickly returned to its owner.

Lee added that Urso had plans to see her co-workers on the Saturday night, who went to her home to check everything was okay when she didn’t turn up.

Toxicology results from the autopsy are still pending and the dogs will remain in the custody of animal control for the time-being. Spokeswoman Hannah Goering confirmed that the dogs would only be euthanised prior to the investigation’s conclusion if a veterinarian said there was a specific medical reason to do so.