Chris Hemsworth Helps Release First Tasmanian Devils On Mainland Australia In 3,000 Years 7NEWS Sydney/Pixabay

From superhero to super conservationist, Chris Hemsworth has helped release the first Tasmanian devils into mainland Australia in 3,000 years.

The Marvel actor and his wife Elsa Pataky released a group of 11 Tasmanian devils into a wildlife sanctuary located in Barrington Tops National Park in New South Wales.

It comes as part of a national effort to restore the population of the endangered species in Australia, after they disappeared from mainland Australia for centuries, residing only on the island of Tasmania.

You can watch Chris and Elsa doing their bit here:

Speaking about his part in the efforts, Hemsworth said: ‘We laid some traps to catch the devils, and then we’re releasing them out into the wild.’

A total of 26 devils are being released onto the mainland for the first time in 3,000 years, with 20 more planned to be released into the sanctuary next year. Hemsworth and Pataky helped release the first 11 of the group, CNET reports.

Barrington Tops National Park is a 1,000-acre wildlife sanctuary on the east coast of Australia. There, the Tasmanian devils will be free to roam, though will be monitored and tracked by researchers using radio collars and camera traps.

PA

While Tasmanian devils, as the name suggests, may conjure images of aggressive hunters, the marsupials are said to be harmless to humans and agriculture.

Aussie Ark, the conservation project behind the animals’ reintroduction, said they have been working for a decade to get to this point, by rebuilding the population of the devils and learning more about their behaviour, how they reproduce and how they interact with their environment.

Tim Faulkner, president of Aussie Ark, said:

In 100 years, we are going to be looking back at this day as the day that set in motion the ecological restoration of an entire country.

Faulkner added: ‘If all goes as planned, the animals will breed and produce joeys, eventually resulting in a self-sustaining wild population.’

PA

It’s believed Tasmanian devils disappeared from mainland Australia due to lack of resources and competing for them with dingoes. Thankfully, as dingoes never migrated to the island of Tasmania, the devils were able to survive there without the additional threat.

Unfortunately, in the 1990s, a fatal disease known as Devil Facial Tumour Disease tore through the marsupial population, reducing their numbers by up to 90%. The Tasmanian devils recently released are known to be free of any disease.