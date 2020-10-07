Chubby Rat Rescued By Firefighters After Getting Trapped In Drain Cover Freiwillige Feuerwehr Bad Kreuznach/Facebook

It’s not every day you see a rat stuck in a manhole cover, but that’s what firefighters witnessed when they undertook a daring rescue earlier this week.

Rescuers in Germany were called to the unusual incident when it was reported a plump rat became stuck exiting the small gap in a sewer cover. Firefighters attending the callout arrived to find a distressed furry fella well and truly wedged half underground and half over the road.

The good news is that authorities had the rodent free within the hour (which is still a long time), but not without a price. As firefighters attempted to shift the little guy, it became so frightened it bit through one of the helper’s gloves so ferociously it caused its tooth to bleed as the worker pulled away.

The rescue occurred in a place called Bad Kreuznach, which is a town in the district of Rhineland-Palatinate situated on the German border with France, Belgium, and Luxemburg, on Sunday, Bild reports. In the end, they resorted to lifting the manhole cover above ground and pushed the chubby rat out with a wooden wedge.

In a bizarre twist, once the rodent was freed they didn’t merely allow it to scurry on its way – instead, they captured it in a secure pet box and took it to the vet. Upon arrival, it was allegedly given painkillers and fed in order to calm it down after the ordeal.

Once the picture and story was shared on Facebook, people began commending their compassion and kindness in helping it.

So, unlike a lot of other things that have happened in 2020, this story ended up with a happy outcome.

However, it’s not the first time these little creatures have found themselves stuck and unable to free themselves. As random as the rescue is, just last year in Bensheim, which is south of Frankfurt, nine firefighters had to assist in the rescue of a rat and managed to capture it in a little rat-size noose to take it to safety.

