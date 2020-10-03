Chubby Squirrel Spotted Eating Cheeseburger Near McDonald's Pen News

A chubby little squirrel has been spotted munching on a cheeseburger from McDonald’s, and I don’t think I’ve ever related to an animal more.

The peckish rodent was caught on camera nibbling away at the discarded burger in Venice, Florida, and the internet has gone mad for it.

The film was captured by Jamie Walton, who spotted the burger-loving creature after parking over the road from the fast food restaurant.

Check out the adorable video here:

Jamie, 36, said she thought the video was ‘funny,’ and since uploading it to Reddit, thousands of people have been left amused.

‘I love the way it’s sat like it’s having a picnic,’ one Reddit user commented, while another added: ‘I think I’ve found my spirit animal.’

While some people expressed confusion over the fact the squirrel was quite happily munching on meat, when they typically tend to eat fruit, Jamie explained: ‘We have many squirrels in Florida. They eat anything available.’

Chubby Squirrel Spotted Eating Cheeseburger Near McDonald's Pen News/Jamie Walton

A few other Reddit users suggested that the squirrel looked female, and suggested it could even be pregnant, but Jamie isn’t so sure.

‘There have been many comments saying the squirrel is pregnant. It is not typical for them to give birth this time of year, but I am not an expert,’ she said.

Normally the rodents deliver their young between March and April, and between July and August.

Chubby Squirrel Spotted Eating Cheeseburger Near McDonald's Pen News/Jamie Walton

This isn’t the first time a rodent has gone viral for eating something unusual for its typical diet. Back in 2015, a rat which became known as ‘Pizza Rat’ was filmed dragging a huge slice of pizza across the streets of New York.

