Clever Dog Uses Toddler’s Training Toilet Without Any Training

ViralHog

Children. Who’d have them, hey?

Well, lots of people do. But when doggos and puppers can be taught how to fetch your pipe and slippers, grab you a beer from the fridge, and now can apparently teach themselves how to use the toilet even, it’s a wonder we still opt for babies.

One clever dog is seemingly miles ahead of the pack when it comes to house training, as it has taught itself to use the toilet all by itself. Who’s a good dog?!

This guy:

According to the dog’s owner, Sonny Keenan, from California:

I got home from work at 5 am and noticed poop in my son’s training toilet, and thought ‘that’s weird how did my wife miss this?’ I checked the cameras and this is what I found.

You may have found poop Sonny, but this here video is gold.

As the footage shows, the dog skillfully navigates the small training toilet, maneuvering himself over the bowl, popping a squat and curling one out. And it all got recorded on camera! If this was my dog, I’d be so proud. This pooch is a freaking genius.

ViralHog

Then again, we all know how proud dogs are of their own achievements, as this pupper generously shared with us during a couple’s wedding photo shoot.

Caters

While another dog was less impressed with their pet, when a faithful basset hound with attachment issues picked up a new toy while out on a walk, which it refused to give up.

Sara Middleton, from Northumberland, was out walking with her dog Flossie when her lovable dog found a love toy discarded in the bushes. It’s unclear how the bright pink toy came to be out in the wild, in a bush it wasn’t designed for, but Flossie appeared absolutely delighted with her find and refused to give it up.

The basset hound then proceeded to keep the toy in her mouth and happily marched on for the rest of the two-mile walk with the eight-inch sex toy in her mouth.

Kennedy News & Media

As Sara said:

Flossie was literally buzzing with her new find and proceeded to carry it for 2 miles, proud with her tail in the air. Praying to God that no one would see us, you can guarantee we were seen.

I bet Flossie knew exactly what she was doing.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]