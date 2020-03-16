Clever ‘Jungle Dog’ Saves Vancouver Couple Who Were Lost And Panicking On Remote Hike In Cambodia

A clever ‘jungle dog’ appeared as if from nowhere to rescue a couple who’d become lost while hiking through the jungle on an island in Cambodia.

Ili Yang and her boyfriend, Yannick, from Vancouver, Canada, were visiting Cambodia and other parts of south east Asia to discover new flavours and learn new recipes as inspiration for Yannick’s food truck, Mr. Arancino.

Taking a break from food tasting, the pair embarked on what should have been a simple, 45-minute hike in an attempt to reach a more secluded beach on the island of Koh Rong, but soon realised they’d taken a wrong turn when they found themselves deep in the woods.

Clever dog saves couple who were lost in the woods Ili Yang

Ili and Yannick were about an hour into the hike when they noticed their mistake – they were told the hike could be done in flip flops and sandals, yet they were ‘quite literally bushwhacking [their] way through’ the jungle.

Recalling the frightening situation, Ili told UNILAD:

It was very confusing as there were many potential directions that could be followed, everything looked like some sort of a trodden path, but none were an obvious trail.

Ili started panicking, her fear of insects getting the better of her as she realised she was ‘stuck in the middle of some jungle having to walk through webs and swatting away mosquitoes and flies’.

The couple checked their GPS and learned they’d made it about two thirds of way to the beach, so they thought it better to soldier on than attempt to turn back. However, Ili admitted the ‘path forward didn’t seem very certain either’ and, being in the middle of the jungle, they couldn’t rely on Google Maps to direct them.

After about an hour of being out in the jungle, just as Ili really started ‘losing it’, a fluffy, four-legged saviour appeared before herself and Yannick.

Ili described the dog as ‘smiling and wagging his tail as if to follow him’, and with ‘nothing to lose’ the pair decided to do exactly that. They chased after the pup and, though he soon disappeared from sight, the pair had realised he’d successfully led them to a path that had set them back on course.

Clever dog rests after leading couple out of jungle Ili Yang

After the first encounter, the dog reappeared three separate times, each time leading the tourists onto the correct path if they’d started to go off track.

Ili continued:

The amazing jungle pup appeared just as I began to panic, around the one hour mark. It was really great timing. The fourth time we found him, we had caught a quick glimpse of him, so we followed again. But we ended up following him onto the actual trail this time! We followed this far more trodden trail for about a minute before we found him again.

Clever dog rests after leading couple out of jungle Ili Yang

Finally back on the main path, Ili and Yannick found the ‘jungle dog’ waiting for them on a rock, taking a well deserved break from his role as navigator. The couple joined him for a rest, and gave the dog lots of pets to thank him for his hard work.

Ili and Yannick also shared their water with the clever dog to help keep him cool in the 35°C heat.

Speaking about the unlikely encounter, Ili commented:

It was kind of amazing to realise this dog was able to lead us back on track. We could see where the path was on Google Maps, but whenever we tried to walk towards it, we would be faced with thick vegetation which we could not get through. The dog definitely knew all the best paths. I want to believe that he knew we needed help and came to our rescue.

Couple gives dog water after it rescues them from jungle Ili Yang

It’s unclear exactly where the dog came from, though Ili said there were many street dogs on Koh Rong who ‘live a super chill life’ on the island and are used to exploring its surroundings. She assumed the heroic dog that came to their rescue was one of these island street dogs.

Thanks to the pup’s actions, the pair managed to get their bearings again after an hour of wandering the woods, and they were able to continue their trip as planned.

