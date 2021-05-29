CNN Reporter Hilariously Loses His Cool When Giant Bug Lands On Jacket During Broadcast

mkraju/Twitter

CNN reporter Manu Raju had a hilarious reaction to being attacked by a big flying bug.

Being attacked by a bug can be annoying at the best of times, never mind when you’re reporting the news. Fortunately, CNN reporter Manu Raju wasn’t on live television when he faced off with a large foe, but the footage from Thursday’s incident has still made its way online.

Advert 10

Raju manages to deal with the bug, but his reaction is pretty funny.

Check out the footage below:

The large bug can be seen crawling up the reporter’s back, but the crew seemingly don’t notice. However, when it reaches Raju’s neck he is quick to grab it and throw it away. Immediately the crew begins laughing as he uses some profanities in his shock.

Advert 10

Raju identifies the bug as a cicada as he questions whether there’s more on him. Like most of us who are faced with creepy-crawlies, it seems the reporter can suddenly feel more bugs despite them not being on him.

The reporter ends up laughing at the incident, which would’ve creeped many people out. In fact, many have congratulated Raju and pointed to other scenarios where people haven’t reacted as calmly to cicadas.

In response, plenty of people have also noted that cicadas are pests in Ohio and complained about the insects, which can live up to 17 years.

Advert 10

With this lifespan in mind, Raju may want to be careful that the bug doesn’t come back for another televised fight.