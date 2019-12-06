Cocker Spaniel Ransacks Kitchen So Badly Family Think They’ve Been Burgled

Caters News Agency

A mischievous dog caused so much chaos in her owner’s kitchen while they were out, the family thought they’d been burgled.

The one-year-old Cocker Spaniel, Dory, has a puppy-dog look that suggests she’d never do anything wrong – but her actions prove otherwise.

Her owner, Dylan Raynor, his mother, Sharon, and her partner, Nick, left Dory unattended in their Warrington house recently while they went out shopping, presumably thinking they would return to find things pretty much as they left them.

Caters News Agency

As it turned out, they were sorely mistaken.

The family returned home to discover their kitchen had been ransacked, with cupboards pulled open and their contents strewn across the floor as if someone had deliberately been looking to trash the place.

Recalling the incident, 21-year-old Dylan said:

We went shopping and we were out of the house for just shy of two hours. As we arrived back my mother looked through the window and we honesty believed we had been burgled. The cupboards were ransacked, food and items all over the floor.

Caters News Agency

Though the scene was shocking, it didn’t take long for the homeowners to discover what had really happened. Upon closer inspection, the family realised there were nibble marks on the items that had been pulled out of the cupboards, and after putting two and two together they knew there could only be one culprit.

Dylan continued:

It wasn’t until we noticed the nibble marks in the food and the inedible items that we realised we had been ransacked by Dory. She had worked out how to open the cupboard doors and had also worked out how to open the bin. She had emptied the contents of every cupboard and also the rubbish bin. After realising the destruction was caused by the dog and not a human it made me wonder what else she might be capable of. My mother was in disbelief as was her partner, and eventually we all laughed and realised if Dory had hands and fingers, we’d all be dead.

Caters News Agency

While her owners were absent, the dog had scattered kitchen utensils and littered the floor with rubbish, dog biscuits and chocolates. Despite the fact her own treats were scattered across the tiles, the dog opted instead to eat the family’s supply of icing sugar as well as several sheets of dried lasagne pasta during her rampage.

Somehow, the one-year-old pup even managed to get an iron out of the cupboard.

Dylan described Dory as ‘a full-time nutcase who enjoys causing havoc’. Though the pet had attended puppy training classes and dog-training school, her sense of obedience clearly doesn’t translate to her home life.

The owner added:

She’s like the Houdini of the doggy world.

Caters News Agency

The one-year-old pup is no stranger to mischief as she’s been known to steal socks from the washing basket and take a drink out of bubble-filled baths, but her adventure in the kitchen was by far the worst of her escapades.

All the food Dory had attacked had to be thrown in the bin and the family had to keep a close eye on her to make sure she didn’t get sick after eating so many unfamiliar items.

Thankfully, however, the Cocker Spaniel’s health didn’t appear to have been affected by her binge.

Caters News Agency

Dylan explained he keeps trying to cut Dory some slack, though she keeps showing him up.

He said:

She will be one this month. I keep telling my family she will settle down soon but it appears to be something I’m saying all too often.

I think Dylan and his family better doggy-proof their house to make sure Dory can’t wreak any more havoc!

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]