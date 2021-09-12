College Football Fans Save Cat From Terrifying Stadium Fall With American Flag

@DannyWQAM/Twitter

A cat’s life hung in the balance. Fortunately, college football fans were ready to catch it with the stars and stripes.

On Saturday evening, September 11, Miami faced off against Appalachian State. However, fans eyes were distracted from the game as a cat found itself in a precarious situation on the upper deck railing of the Hard Rock Stadium.

Somehow, the poor animal had got itself stuck up there and caught the attention of spectators. It only got worse, as the cat ended up dangling by its paws.

In footage shared to Twitter, it appears its paw gets caught on a wire. Fans are audibly panicked – but down below, people were equipped and ready with an American flag. Sure enough, as it inevitably plummeted to the ground, they managed to catch the cat and break its fall.

Craig Cromer, a facilities manager at the University of Miami who brings the flag to every home game, explained to ESPN that people were ‘trying to grab it from above and they couldn’t reach it but they were scaring it downward… it hung there for a little while with its two front paws, then one paw, then I was like… oh my goodness, it’s coming soon’.

The cat, while likely terrified, didn’t show any signs of injury. ‘We are happy that due to the heads up nature of fans in sections 107, 110 and 208 the cat landed safely after a harrowing fall. We wish the cat the best in his remaining eight lives,’ the stadium confirmed, adding that it had made a donation to Miami’s Humane Society following the incident.

Miami coach Manny Diaz was told about the cat’s plunge after the game. ‘I don’t know anything about that or what was going on. But I’ll tell you, if the cat will help us in our red-zone offence, I’m going to see if we can give it a scholarship,’ he said.