Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 Releases Entries To Cheer You Up
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2020 has released some of the competition’s entries to help cheer you up, and they 100% do just that.
The hilarious photography competition is bound to make you smile; from a flamingo strutting its stuff to a lion cub getting sucker-punched to the face by its sibling, it’s just what you need to brighten up these gloomy days.
The competition website explains that the awards want to ‘recognise great photography’ as well as ‘raise the issue of conservation through a humourous, upbeat and positive association’ through the funny animal pictures.
Here’s a few of this year’s hilarious applications so far…
Anyone else imagine these two zebras doing a Peter Griffin-esque laugh here?
Surely this otter should be on a Herbal Essences advert of some kind?
This little guy looks like he’s about to conduct an orchestra:
I think this owl may have had one too many glasses of Pinot…
“Donald Trump said to do what with disinfectant?”
Sashay away.
“I bet you can fit your whole paw in your mouth…”
“No, but I can fit it in yours.”
When your mum tells your brother off for something you did:
“What do you mean I can’t do ‘the bend and snap’ lying down?”
Looks like there’s some good competition this year.
If you want to get involved you can do so for free, but entries close June 30 so don’t dilly-dally.
Still need a laugh? Here are some of last year’s winners.
This one was called ‘Grab life by the ….’
And you thought you were having a bad day.
“No I won’t bloody calm down Derek!”
“Oh my Christ!”
If you want to find out more about entering this year’s awards, you can do so here.
CreditsComedy Wildlife Awards
Comedy Wildlife Awards