Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2021 Calling For More Hilarious Snaps
Nature photographers and amateur snappers are once again submitting photos to the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, and the competition’s organisers have given a sneak peek at some of this year’s entries.
It’s been a very different year for the awards, with pandemic meaning people haven’t been able to capture the more exotic shots from deserts and jungles that have featured in past editions of the competition.
But that doesn’t mean photographers haven’t been able to find animal hilarity elsewhere, as proved by some of these early submissions.
Whether it’s a fish puckering up for the camera or a baby hippo trying to take a nibble out of it’s mother’s ear, nature has still been full of wildlife just waiting for their time to shine.
Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards co-founder Tom Sullen told Bored Panda how he had been impressed by the response to their call for submissions, even amid the difficult conditions of the past year.
He said:
With the pandemic continuing to affect world travel again this year, we thought that we might receive less entries than usual, but surprisingly we have had a great response so far and particularly with the ‘In the Air’ category, we have received hundreds of brilliant bird images.
Maybe the fact that we have all spent more time at home recently and the lack of travel has meant more people are noticing wildlife closer to home, just outside their kitchen windows – which is fantastic.
‘We usually receive about 7,000 to 8,000 images and hope to get the same this year, with perhaps not so many elephants or hyenas,’ he added.
The competition is accepting submissions until June 20, and it’s all for the worthwhile cause of raising awareness for conservation efforts. So if you think you’ve got a snap that can beat a bird doing the splits, Sullen says there’s ‘no excuse not to enter’.
