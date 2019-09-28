Company Will Pay You £3000 To Go On Holiday With Your Dog Or Cat

PA

Going on holiday with your beloved pet – as much as it’s something most of us would love to do – is usually a no-go.

Let’s face it, the hassle of getting them a doggy passport puts us off somewhat, as does the thought of putting them through the stress of getting on a plane and making the long-haul journey.

Even if you’re not going abroad and you’re just planning on bringing them with you for a quick cross-country trip, the thought of them destroying the rented cottage or peeing all over the furniture is enough to leave them at home.

But what if I told you your dog could get you free holidays in the UK if you take them with you? Not only that, but you could actually get paid £3,000 to do so.

Holiday website Snaptrip is looking for two dogs to review a number of their properties – all expenses paid – with the dogs being designated the special title of ‘Furrfluencer’.

As per their website:

We’re looking for two dogs with exquisite taste and an eye for detail, to travel with their owners to our dog-friendly properties in locations like Cornwall, Wales and the Lake District. Once they arrive, we’d like them to review them in terms of how suitable they are for dogs.

The job role will comprise of the pet (well, the owner most likely) exploring the local area and providing a detailed review for dog-friendliness afterwards – including dog enjoyment, dog practicality, access to local walks and dog-friendly establishments like pubs and garden spaces.

The travel company came up with the idea after realising that, despite having over 36,000 dog-friendly cottages on their site, none had been reviewed from the perspective of the dogs themselves.

Once chosen, the two Furrfluencer’s will visit 10 of the site’s properties over the course of 12 months free of charge, getting paid £300 per review – so £3,000 in total! Win win.

All the doggo’s human counterpart has to do is take plenty of ‘fantastic photographs’ while ensuring each review is a minimum of 500 words long, and judges properties on the aforementioned criteria.

Once the review has been submitted, the company will upload it to their blog ‘in the hope it will act as a benchmark for dog-friendly properties on our site, and help customers pick a holiday rental that fits their own and their furry friend’s needs’.

The one slight catch is that your pooch has to fit the following criteria: they must be either between six months to three years old or four years to 10 years old; they must be in good health; they must be comfortable travelling; they must be photogenic; and they must have impeccable taste.

If that sounds like your pooch, what’re you waiting for? Get applying and make the most of your paid-for holidays while you can!

You can apply here.

