Connecticut Guy Builds Awesome ‘Kitty Towers’ In His Living Room
A man has built his two cats their very own ‘Kitty Towers’, and it definitely gives London Bridge a run for its money.
The amazing structure was built by Rob Cotu from Windsor, Connecticut, for cats Zach and Tabitha.
Kitty Towers – which took Rob a whole year to build – boasts two six-storey builds either side of the room, with its very own suspension bridge between.
Rob, who’s a builder by trade, got the majority of the items needed for the build from Amazon and Home Depot, spending an eye-watering $3,500 on it.
While most cats are uninterested by 90% of things in life, Rob’s efforts weren’t wasted and he says Zach and Tabitha love Kitty Towers. Apparently Zach loves it so much he has claimed the space and won’t even let Tabitha get in it.
Explaining how he built it all, Rob said:
It took about a year for the whole thing that is nearly finished – that is because I only worked on it here and there.
Both my cats wanted to use them but Zach claimed them both, and won’t let Tabatha on them.
He is all over them all day long, he watches TV from the fifth and sixth floor of the larger left tower. Just recently he started to rest in the middle of the bridge.
Because of the enormous positive feedback and popularity, I will start a business building and designing – sort of an architect for our four-legged friends.
As well as creating a business out of his builds, Rob hopes to build more cat-friendly structures to donate them to pet shelters as well. Cute!
Topics: Animals, DIY, jam press, Kitty Towers, Life