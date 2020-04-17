Connecticut Guy Builds Awesome ‘Kitty Towers’ In His Living Room

It took about a year for the whole thing that is nearly finished – that is because I only worked on it here and there.

Both my cats wanted to use them but Zach claimed them both, and won’t let Tabatha on them.

He is all over them all day long, he watches TV from the fifth and sixth floor of the larger left tower. Just recently he started to rest in the middle of the bridge.

Because of the enormous positive feedback and popularity, I will start a business building and designing – sort of an architect for our four-legged friends.