Coors Light Will Cover Dog Adoption Fees Across America This Month
Adopting a dog can bring so much joy to your life, while giving a much-needed home to a dog looking for love.
With Valentine’s Day on the way, Coors Light are encouraging animal lovers to find a place on their sofa for a furry new best pal in lieu of the usual soppy traditions of this most romantic time of year.
From February 5 to February 21, Coors Light will reimburse up to $100 in adoption fees for 1,000 eligible dogs throughout the US; contributing an estimated $100,000 overall. The big-hearted gesture extends to potential pet owner above the age of 21, who don’t even have to purchase a beer.
Those hoping to have their dog adoption fees waived should submit a receipt of adoption to the beer company via text message, texting COORS4k9 to 28130 alongside with a pic of the adoption receipt.
Following a review, the first lucky 1,000 eligible participants will be gifted $100 to put towards their adoption fees, making a significant contribution to the costs of bringing their new buddy home.
Sadly, you won’t be eligible to partake if you live in the states of California, Louisiana, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia.
Marketing Manager at Molson Coors, Chelsea Parker, wrote the following message in a press release:
Cuffing Season is a major cultural trend and poses tension for our younger drinkers, as they navigate the stress of finding someone to spend the cold months with.
With almost half of millennials planning to stay in on Valentine’s Day, we wanted to help empower people to savor the day with Coors Light and a dog by their side.
According to statistics provided by the ASPCA, an approximate 6.5 million companion animals enter US animal shelters each year, 3.3 million of which are dogs.
Sadly, approximately 1.5 million shelter animals will be euthanized every year, with figures comprised of 670,000 dogs and 860,000 cats.
A Coors Light brand representative has given the following statement to CNN:
There are so many dogs looking for their person and have unconditional love to give — so this effort was a natural extension to Coors Light’s latest ad campaign, which features a woman who’s choosing to skip cuffing season and chill with her dog and a cold beer instead.
This generous gesture from Coors was partly inspired by a new survey from Coors Light which found the majority of young legal drinking age millennials (58%) find Valentine’s Day – and the expectations of so-called ‘cuffing season’ – overrated.
With many young people planning to spend Valentine’s Day evening staying cosy indoors, you really couldn’t hope for a better companion to cuddle up with than a fiercely loyal dog.
You can check out the full list of terms and conditions here.
If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Animals, America, Coors Light, Dog Adoption Fees, Dogs