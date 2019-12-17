Cosmo The Dog From Fuller House Has Died And Cast Are Heartbroken

Fuller House/Netflix

As audiences prepare to say goodbye to Fuller House, the cast have lost one of their family members: Cosmo the dog has passed away.

Shortly after the first half of the show’s final season debuted, the iconic TV family announced the pup’s death yesterday, December 16.

Actors and fans are now mourning the loss of Cosmo, a golden retriever who grew up on the Netflix show and became a beloved member of the quirky family.

We're sad to share that the Fullers' faithful dog Cosmo, who grew up on our set, passed away after complications from surgery. There will never be another quite like our boy. 💛 We'll miss him forever. pic.twitter.com/yVjkJONdQ9 — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) December 16, 2019

The Fuller House Twitter account announced Cosmo’s passing, explaining that he died following complications in surgery.

The account wrote:

The first nine episodes of Fuller House – a follow-up to the classic ABC sitcom Full House – dropped on Netflix earlier this month.

Cosmo, who appeared in other shows such as Suits and The Middle, died just weeks before the end of production, according to an Instagram video by Elias Harger, 12, who plays Max, one of the Fuller children.

Other cast members chimed in to pay their tributes to the pooch: Cameron Candace Bure retweeted the account’s post, writing: ‘So much love’, before composing her own tweet.

Our sweet boy Cosmo is now running around in doggie heaven. I imagine he’s playing with Comet 😉 right now.

Cosmo has been in Fuller House since the start and we are heartbroken that he passed away during surgery complications. You’ll be so missed love bug ❤️@fullerhouse pic.twitter.com/xzqULFRF8s — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) December 16, 2019

Bure wrote:

Bure, who plays DJ Tanner-Fuller, referred to Comet in her emotional tribute – the original dog on Full House.

Jodie Sweetin, who’s played Stephanie Tanner on both shows, echoed Bure’s sentiments:

As you may have heard, our beloved Cosmo has passed away. He had gone in for surgery and suffered complications. Our little Cosmo was always such a good boy and our hearts are. Say hello to Comet for me, buddy.

As loving tributes pour in from fans across the world, the show’s Instagram account has thanked everyone for their ‘kind words and prayers’.

The account wrote:

Thank you to everyone for all the kind words, condolences and prayers for Cosmo. To say that Cosmo was an incredible dog does not even begin to capture how truly magnificent he was.

Rest in peace, Cosmo.

If you have a story you want to tell send it to UNILAD via [email protected]