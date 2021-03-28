Costco Shoppers In Alaska Are Complaining That Ravens Are Stealing Their Groceries

PA Images

Some ravenous ravens at an Alaska Costco are stealing customers’ groceries in the car park.

Atop the store in South Anchorage, ravens await their latest feast courtesy of an unwitting customer with a bag of delicious food.

One shopper, Kimberley Y. Waller, wrote on Facebook, ‘Anyone else had an experience with the crows at Dimond Costco? My parents were minding their business after a shop and made it home with one less steak! The bird snatched it right out of the pack in the parking lot.’

Pexels

As it would turn out, many others are facing the same problem. As reported by the Anchorage Daily News, several customers have testimonies regarding the pesky ravens at Costco.

For example, Matt Lewallen was putting his bags in his car sometime last month when a single short rib was nicked from his trolley. ‘They know what they’re doing; it’s not their first time. They’re very fat so I think they’ve got a whole system there,’ he told the publication.

Responding to Waller’s post, fellow Anchorage resident Tamara Josey recounted a similar experience with two ravens – ‘one that was on the car next to me and he kept squawking really loud’.

Pexels

She said, ‘He would sit on the car and stare at me, then hop next to the bed of the truck on the other side, and he kept going back and forth. The other raven was on the ground. He kept trying to pull — I had those little mini-melons you have in the mesh baggies — he kept trying to grab the netting and pull my melons off the cart.’

Josey added, ‘He was waiting for another opportunity to grab the melons off the cart, but they never were deterred. They just stayed posted, waiting for their next opportunity to steal something out of my cart. They are very dedicated to their mission.’

While a Dimond Costco manager declined to comment, there are plenty of stories and statistics to back up the claims. According to the Anchorage Audubon Society, 923 common ravens were spotted in 2018, with 621 in 2019 and 750 in 2020.