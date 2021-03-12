Couple Face Backlash For Posing With Sedated Lion Cub In Wedding Photoshoot

AsifVloger/wildpakistan/Twitter

A couple have come under fire for using a lion cub as a ‘prop’ in their wedding photos.

Videos and images have surfaced online of the pair posing next to the lion cub which is thought to have been sedated so it could take part in the series of photographs.

Advert 10

In the videos, the small cub can be seen lying sleepily near the couple.

Studio Afzl, the studio behind the photographs, initially shared the photos and videos on social media but has since removed them in the wake of the backlash it has received.

wildpakistan/Twitter

Despite the images being removed, people managed to get screenshots beforehand and have since shared them on their own social media platforms.

Advert 10

One person called out the Punjab Wildlife and Parks Department asking if its permits allow for these type of photoshoots to happen.

They wrote, ‘@PunjabWildlife does your permit allow for a lion cub to be rented out for ceremonies? Look at this poor cub sedated and being used as a prop. This studio is in Lahore where this cub is being kept. Rescue him please’.

Another concerned induvial wrote, ‘What’s wrong with people, a sedated Lion Cub as “prop” the couple starting a new life & the studio who did that should be ashamed, it’s about time @GovtofPunjabPK must rethink their “captive breeding” policy, from political rallies to wedding shoots, animals as Props, it’s sick’.

Advert 10

A third person commented, ‘Totally agree, if you can pass it on to the provincial governments through your sources. We first need to change the law that allow people to obtain permit and keep big cats (Felines) as pets. It is becoming a new trends, a new born cub is sold for 500,000rs plus, its a business.’

According to the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1890, it is illegal for any person ‘without reasonable cause [to have in their] possession any live animal which is suffering pain by reason of mutilation, starvation, thirst, over-crowding or other ill treatment’, Images reported.

People believe the couple may have hired the cub to be part of their photos to show off their wealth. One Pakistan-based Twitter user said, ‘This Pakistani couple sedated a lion cub just to use as a prop for their wedding. The rich in this country are so problematic.’

Advert 10

Someone else wrote, ‘Sedated Lion Used as a prop on stage for wedding photography of this couple. Here’s a post from Pakistan on World Wild Life day 2021. Separated from mother, stolen and sold, used as a prop. Is this a new way of showing off wealth?’

According to Images, as of yesterday, March 11, the police hadn’t taken any action against the photography studio thought to have been responsible for hiring the small cub.