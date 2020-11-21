Couple Horrified After Finding Ginormous Huntsman Spider In Amazon Parcel Triangle News/PA Images

A British couple recently found an extra gift in their Amazon order – a massive Huntsman spider.

Picture the scene: a parcel from the House of Bezos slips through your door. You rip open the packaging, take out the contents and find a huge, eight-legged friend inside.

This was the fate of Mark and Gemma Smith, from Shanklin on the Isle of Wight. Gemma had two words to say at the time – ‘Holy f*ck!’

Mark and Gemma Smith Triangle News

Earlier this month, the couple had ordered a £32.99 set of three Light-Up Christmas Boxes. When the package eventually arrived, Gemma, who’s an arachnophobe, found the 10cm-wide creature among the paper.

The 38-year-old mum-of-two explained, ‘I opened up the parcel and I said… holy f*ck! I literally chucked the box. I didn’t know if there were any more in there.’ Soon after, Gemma phoned Mark in a panic.

Huntsman spider FB Post Triangle News

Mark, a 45-year-old musician, said:

I was at work she rang me and said, ‘I have just had the most scary thing happen to me’. She has arachnophobia because of this bad experience with spiders as a kid. I was so shocked to see it.

Fortunately for Gemma – and unfortunately for the spider – the arachnid was dead upon arrival. ‘I don’t know where the package came from in the world. It must have been alive when it got in there,’ Mark added.

Mark later posted a photo to Facebook, writing: ‘Poor arachnophobic Gem opened a box from Amazon to find this huge spider inside. Anyone know the species? It looks like a Huntsman but I’m no spider expert. Whatever it is, it ain’t from the UK.’

Huntsman spider Wikimedia

Huntsman spiders, native to Australia and parts of Asia, are the second-biggest species of spider, beaten by the South American Goliath birdeater. At their biggest, giant Huntsman spiders can reach leg spans of up to 12 inches.

They’re big, fast, and good at jumping, hunting down their prey and immobilising it with a venomous bite – fortunately, they’re not particularly harmful to humans.

While Huntsman spiders tend not to be aggressive, their bite can be a bit painful, but there’s generally no serious symptoms other than some localised swelling, and maybe light nausea and headaches.

Mark added in his post: ‘Better check the bin to make sure it’s still there!’

People commenting on the photo asked what they’d ordered, so they’d know to avoid it on Amazon. One person also wrote: ‘Was the spider on the Black Friday deal list?’

