Couple Opening Dog Café Where You Can Adopt A Puppy

A couple in Greater Manchester are opening what looks set to be an absolutely wag-nificent dog café, complete with a dog-friendly beach and, of course, lots of beautiful rescue dogs.

Located on a 22-acre site in Timperley, Alfie’s Island Cafe is the brain child of Tony and Tania Golden, the former owners of Central Bark Café.

Whether you own a dog or not, all will be welcome to this canine paradise, which is intended to provide ‘a focal point for the community’.

Alfie's island cafe Alfie's Island Cafe

In a petition to Trafford Council to ask for support for the site, Tony wrote:

Our combined services or dog care, sports, family recreation and exercise offers massive support for mental health, physical wellbeing and the long lost need for community spirit.

The Golden family have lived on the Manor Farm site for six years. When they first moved in, the place was in ‘ruins with vandalism and lack of care’, but they have since worked to make it a very special place to visit.

Having received a warm welcome by the local community, the family felt an obligation to ensure the site would be ‘enjoyable to all’.

Since 2014, they have been offering a dog day care and dog home boarding service, and are now moving their beloved Wythenshawe-based The Beach Dog Café to the site. And it looks set to be incredible.

Visitors will be able to order food and drinks from an American-influenced menu, while getting acquainted with the onsite rescue and day care dogs.

Tony and Tania Golden, who are originally from the US, work alongside the Starlight Barking Trust to bring stray dogs over from Greece, helping them to find loving homes in the UK.

There aren’t many charities and facilities in Greece that are catered to care for and rehome dogs who don’t have owners, and so this is a thoughtful and important venture.

The couple’s own golden retriever Alfie, was rescued from Greece and reportedly could only respond to commands in Greek during his first few months in the UK.

Tony told the Manchester Evening News:

The dogs get a chance to play outside if they want to, they can play together and sleep together. We do really look at things from a scientific side – it’s not just about making a play area that looks pretty. A lot of dogs will freak out in a kind of warehouse setting, it can mess with their personality. They’re so much happier here.

The café menu includes gourmet hot dogs, burgers, paninis, seafood, and pancakes as well as an additional kids menu for younger visitors.

Dog lovers can also enjoy a selection of smoothies, shakes, beers and wines, with baked goods and meals available for canine companions. Once things are up and running, Tony also hopes to hold outdoor film screenings.

Dogs will be socialised before being introduced to their potential new owners. Those ready for adoption will wear bandanas as they trot about the cafe, and people interested in adopting a dog can spend time getting to know them in a dedicated meet and greet area.

Alfie’s Island Cafe has yet to open its doors, but it looks set to be a great day out and adoption service once it does.