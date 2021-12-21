Couple Prosecuted Over Their ‘Nightmare’ Noisy Cockerels

Alamy

A Blackpool couple have been ordered to find a new home for their ‘nightmare’ noisy cockerels.

Alexander and Lorraine Burgeen of Quebec Avenue, Bispham, Blackpool, pleaded guilty to Noise Abatement Act offences at Blackpool Magistrates’ Court and have been ordered to rehome the cockerels.

Neighbours had been complaining about the birds since March 2018, saying the cockerels ‘crow all day until dusk’ and describing the situation as a ‘nightmare’.

As per the BBC, Councillor Rick Scott said, ‘You’d expect this if you lived on a farm but not in a residential street. It is very annoying at any time but especially at five o’clock in the morning.

‘Residents are overjoyed the court told the couple to get rid of the cockerels and they hope this is the end of the matter.’

The couple were both given a conditional 12-month discharge and ordered to pay court costs of £100 as well as a victim surcharge of £22.

Neighbours also complained about an infestation of rats attracted by the cockerels’ food, reports the Blackpool Gazette.

Food and water left out for birds can attract vermin, while shelters built to house chickens and cockerels make appealing habitats for mice and rats.

The Gazette also reports that the couple has until the end of this week to find a new home for the birds, otherwise they will be removed.

Mrs Burgeen told the court she and her husband had ‘done everything we can to keep the noise down’ and now ‘face having to get a vet to put them down’.