Couple Reunited With Their Cocker Spaniel After She Was Stolen Six Years Ago

With missing dogs, sometimes they go in the morning and are back in the afternoon – or a couple of days at most. I’ve never known a dog to have been gone this long before.

I think Bonnie’s had a hard time with the breeding side. Someone has made a lot of money out of her, which is very sad. And she has clearly never been to a vet’s over those six-and-a-half years or her chip would have been read. But being able to get her back to her loving home is wonderful – just the good news we need this year.