Couple Reunited With Their Cocker Spaniel After She Was Stolen Six Years Ago
Christmas has come early for a couple who have been reunited with their dog a whole six years after she was stolen.
Bonnie the cocker spaniel was stolen from Simon and Caroline Hall’s home in 2014, leaving the pair distraught.
Simon and Caroline had given up on ever finding Bonnie until Thursday, November 19, when they received an unexpected call from the dog warden informing the couple that they had Bonnie.
The 10-year-old dog was found in Norfolk, a staggering 200 miles away from the family’s home in Durham. The three were reunited just a day before Bonnie’s 10th birthday.
You can watch them being reunited here:
Speaking about being reunited with their beloved dog, Caroline said:
We just can’t believe it. It was only a couple of years ago that I gave up up hope but I was still checking all the lost dog sites. It’s all a bit surreal.
I’d prepared myself for the fact she might look in a bad way but actually she’s looking quite well. I know the vets have taken wonderful care of her.
It’s believed Bonnie was stolen to breed and has since undergone a hysterectomy, meaning she can’t have any more pups.
The vet said they thought her dog’s most recent litter was only two months ago.
Simon said, ‘Gosh knows what she’s been through. It doesn’t bear thinking about but at least we can get her back for a few more years and give her a bit of love and care and attention.’
After picking Bonnie up in Norfolk, Simon and Caroline had plans to take her home and introduce her to their other dog Jessie, who they got after Bonnie was stolen. Caroline said they planned to have a ‘quiet night in by the fire’.
The person who was able to reunite Bonnie with Simon and Caroline was Fenland District Council dog warden Caroline Trigg.
Speaking about Bonnie’s story, she said:
With missing dogs, sometimes they go in the morning and are back in the afternoon – or a couple of days at most. I’ve never known a dog to have been gone this long before.
I think Bonnie’s had a hard time with the breeding side. Someone has made a lot of money out of her, which is very sad. And she has clearly never been to a vet’s over those six-and-a-half years or her chip would have been read. But being able to get her back to her loving home is wonderful – just the good news we need this year.
It goes to show how important it is to have your pets microchipped.
