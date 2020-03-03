London Couple Trick Super Clingy Cat By Creating Fake Lap For Her To Sit On

Couple Trick Super Clingy Cat By Creating Fake Lap For Her To Sit On Supplied

Cats simply love to sit on their owners’ laps, but this particular cat took lap-loving to new levels.

Ziggy the cat was adopted by Londoners Rebecca May and her husband, Alex, and despite being shy at first, Ziggy was soon sitting on their laps frequently.

However, Ziggy’s adorable yet demanding ways became a bit of a problem when her parents started working from home, and the feline wanted their constant attention.





In a bid to get Rebecca’s attention, Ziggy would climb onto her desk and on her laptop, making work difficult.

Hoping to satisfy Ziggy’s needs, the couple bought their four-legged friend a cat bed to put near them, but found she still wasn’t happy.

It was at this point Alex thought of the genius idea to create a fake lap for Ziggy to settle on when they can’t sit with her themselves.



Alex took a pair of trousers and stuffed them so they resembled human legs, and then added shoes and a pillow to create a stomach. The real magic touch is the heating pad he slipped into the lap of the jeans.

Speaking to The Dodo, Rebecca said:

[Alex] thought that creating a decoy would be funny, but I don’t think he expected it to actually work. Harley [Ziggy’s sister] was totally uninterested, but Ziggy loved it. She needs warmth and to feel protected, we think.



Rebecca initially shared the hilarious photo on Reddit, describing Ziggy as ‘super clingy’ since she had started working from home and adding that the couple had to improvise on how to keep her happy.

Fellow cat owners have responded to the picture, calling it ‘genius’.

One person commented:

I read the title, saw the cat, and looked from the feet up…and then promptly sprayed out my toothpaste. That is hilarious and wonderful!





Another said:

This is great! One of my cats recently went deaf and became an indoor kitty and is very clingy as well. Maybe we should try this out for him!

Another person called it ‘very clever indeed’, adding:

I love how thoroughly pleased her sweet little face looks with her new permanent lap. And I must say: that’s a very clever invention, cat parents!

As amazing as the idea is, Rebecca actually finds the contraption a bit scary, so she will be saving it for when she’s particularly busy with work.

You have to admit, seeing that unexpectedly would definitely give you the fright of your life – but the pranks you could play would be endless – along with keeping Ziggy happy!