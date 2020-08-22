Critically Endangered Western Lowland Gorilla Born At Bristol Zoo

Endangered gorilla PA

Some lovely news today from Bristol Zoo Gardens, with the arrival of an absolutely adorable newborn Western Lowland Gorilla.

The critically endangered animal was born to nine-year-old mother Kala and father Jock at the zoo’s gorilla house in the early hours of Wednesday, August 19.

Keepers were delighted upon entering the gorilla house on the morning of Thursday, August 20, greeted by the happy sight of proud mum Kala cradling her tiny baby in her arms.

Curator of Mammals at Bristol Zoo, Lynsey Bugg, said:

We are all thrilled. There is something very special about seeing a new-born baby gorilla, they are such an iconic and charismatic species.

The sex of the youngster has not been announced, and we haven’t yet been told a name. Both mother and baby are thankfully said to be doing well.

Bugg added:

She is being very attentive and taking good care of her baby. It’s very early days but we are cautiously optimistic. The early signs are good and the baby looks to be a good size and is strong.

This sweet, hairy little bundle of joy has a very special role to play, joining the zoo’s troop of six gorillas as part of a breeding programme to help protect the future of western lowland gorillas.

According to statistics from WWF, issues such as poaching and disease have led to a 60% decline in numbers over the past 20 to 25 years. Even if such threats were removed, it’s expected the population would need some 75 years to recover.

A very big welcome to the world to this gorgeous little baby.

