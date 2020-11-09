Crowds Launch Fireworks At Animal Hospital With Terrified Dogs And Cats Inside
Footage has emerged of youths using fireworks to attack an animal hospital filled with terrified cats and dogs.
In the UK, the opening stretch of November is notorious for fireworks around Bonfire Night. In homes, streets and parks across the country, the everyday public launch them into the air. Coupled with organised displays, the skies are filled with explosions and colour.
However, animals pay the price for the spectacle, often reduced to a state of absolute terror due to the loud and unpredictable noises.
In recent footage from Finsbury Park in north London, a group of young people can be seen using fireworks to attack a police car and, as a result, RSPCA Harmsworth Animal Hospital. One woman says in the clip: ‘It’s like a warzone.’
Staff were forced to move the frightened animals to another area of the hospital as the fireworks assault continued outside.
An RSPCA spokesperson said, ‘We had one particularly horrible incident where fireworks were launched at a police car right outside the hospital.’
They continued:
Our dedicated workers at Harmsworth Animal Hospital are trying to continue to care and treat animals during the challenging times of lockdown and they should be able to do this without fear for themselves or the animals.
Fireworks have been going off in this area during the week upsetting the dogs and animals in the hospital, and staff also reported sparks visible in the branches of the trees close to the hospital.
The spokesperson condemned the ‘obviously unacceptable anti-social and dangerous behaviour’. Attacks from fireworks can carry a fine of up to £5,000 or imprisonment of up to six months.
They also cited the current pandemic in their concerns over fireworks – with less organised displays, the public have reportedly resorted to buying their own.
They said, ‘We fear that this will result in lots of little displays taking place over a few weeks, spreading out fireworks noise and causing prolonged distress for animals. Fireworks are extremely stressful and frightening for lots of animals. But they can also cause very serious injury and even death to some.’
The RSPCA estimates that around 62% of dogs show signs of distress during fireworks, as well as 54% of cats and 55% of horses. The British Horse Society has also reported 20 deaths, 10 severe injuries and 88 mild-to-moderate injuries related to fireworks since 2010.
Over the last four years, the animal charity has also received more than 1,500 calls regarding fireworks and how they affect animals. This has sparked the launch of the #BangOutOfOrder campaign, aiming for tighter regulations on fireworks across the country.
