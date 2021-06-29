Cute Baby Albino Bat Being Shared Online Is Actually A Toy

katy_kin/Twitter

Images of a so-called ‘baby albino bat’ have caught the attention of a number of animal lovers online, but it seems many have been the victims of catfishing – or in this case batfishing – as the creature was found to actually be a toy.

The images began to do the rounds on Twitter towards the end of last month, with many users describing the cuddly-looking animal as ‘cute’ and declaring they wanted one for themselves.

With big, round eyes, little pink ears and a fluffy body, the ‘albino bat’ appears as a picture-perfect creature in every post it features, where it can be seen apparently clinging to a human’s hand, spreading its wings and even offering up a little cuddle.

After coming across the unusual creature, one Twitter user wrote: ‘Just want a baby albino bat IS THAT TOO MUCH TO ASK!?’

Another commented: ‘Albino baby bat… This is so cuteeee’

Though the bat has popped up on a number of accounts recently, it first began to do the rounds last year, when one Facebook page described it as ‘one of the most scarce [bats] in the world…’. That particular post quickly gained attention from intrigued animal lovers, racking up millions of views and being shared far and wide.

The cuteness was almost too good to be true, so it didn’t take long for people to start questioning whether the images were really what they claimed to be.

With the help of a quick reverse image search, as cited by Africa Check, it soon became apparent the snaps actually showed a toy called the baby albino vampire plushie, which had simply been posed in different positions for the viral photos.

The toy was found in stock on a website named AliseShop, which described it as a ‘plush bat’ that ‘looks very realistic.’

It continued: ‘The wings can be left straight out, or folded to pose the bat in a more upright position. The wings are not stiff but can be used to pose the bat.’

Evidently, some online prankster saw how realistic the bat looked and decided to run with it, in turn managing to dupe millions of internet users across the globe. It is worth noting, however, that there are two species of pure white bat found in South America, so it’s not that much of a stretch to believe the images could show a rare animal.

Though some might be disappointed to learn the bat isn’t real, I suppose it’s good news for anyone who wanted to get their hands on one of the baby animals because buying a toy is much safer and more realistic than trying to get your hands on an actual, real-life bat!