Cyclist Finds Puppy On Roadside, They Ride Back To Forever Home
A kind-hearted cyclist has given a puppy a second chance at life, having fortunately been at the scene when the dog was cruelly abandoned.
Pablo Villamayor and his wife had been cycling along a road in Paraguay when they saw a vehicle pull over. A small bag was then thrown into a bush before the vehicle sped off.
Alarmingly, when the couple headed over to the bag, they realised they weren’t looking at some discarded rubbish. In fact, the bag contained something very precious and beautiful indeed.
Villamayor and his wife quickly realised the bag contained a tiny, adorable puppy. The dog was visibly upset, as you would expect, but otherwise appeared to be in good health.
Villamayor told The Dodo:
We realized that it was a dog. He emerged from the bag and came running toward us, crying. We stopped.
The dog didn’t appear to require veterinary assistance, and Villamayor decided to get the puppy to safety himself, securing him to the handlebars of his bike. This was to be a decision that would change all their lives for the better.
Villamayor has now revealed he and his wife have since welcomed the good boy into their lives for keeps, and who can blame them:
We decided to adopt him. We named him Lorenzo. He is now at home with us. He’s happy.
I felt sick seeing the cruelty of people. But we were lucky to have found him. Fate wanted Lorenzo to be here with us.
Thankfully, the couple were in exactly the right place at the right time and have brought this dog into their lives with the sort of compassion many would do well to learn from.
