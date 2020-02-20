Essex Dad Unearths Giant Bone In North Sea Belonging To ‘Big Beast’

The thought is this is the rostrum (top part) of a right whale – it’s a big beast. Age-wise, it’s possibly part of the Victorian whaling industry… so it might be something that’s come off the side of one of the old whaling vessels. But it might be older.

We have an awful lot of coastal erosion on Mersea Island and that’s revealing a huge amount of archaeology. We have in the past found the tusk of a woolly mammoth and [Daniel’s] dad, on the very same day, found a bone quite close to where the mammoth tusk was.

So that could be part of the mammoth, or it could also be the vertebrae for a whale – we don’t know yet.