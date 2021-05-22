Deaf Dog Invents Her Own Way Of ‘Speaking’ After Never Hearing Barking

lind_saymyname/TikTok

A TikTok user has shared how her deaf dog came up with her own way of communicating by mimicking the movements of other dogs who bark.

Lindsay Kelly and her family got Reggie as a rescue dog, and believe she was born deaf. As a result, she’s never heard what an ordinary dog bark sounds like.

But after seeing the physical movement of dogs while they barked, Lindsay thinks that Reggie realised they were getting attention from their owners, and so decided to copy what she thought they were doing.

In a video posted by Lindsay on TikTok, Reggie proudly shows off her new trick, throwing her head back and letting out a tiny, adorable squeak.

‘It definitely took me a moment to realize what she was doing,’ Lindsay told The Dodo. ‘I thought it was a sneeze or cough at first. But when she continued doing it and looking at me as she did, I realized she was trying to communicate.’

Even though it’s not the loudest bark in the world, Lindsay said she’s figured out what to listen for, meaning Reggie is now able to properly communicate with her owner – much to her delight.

‘She’s so proud of herself when she does it,’ Lindsay said. ‘Now, she usually does this bark when she’s trying to [get] our attention somehow. Sometimes, she’ll do it at the pantry door if she wants a treat.’

Unsurprisingly, Reggie’s antics have become impossible to resist. ‘She’s usually able to get whatever she wants even with her fake barks,’ Lindsay says.

Reggie has quickly won legions of fans thanks to Lindsay’s TikTok video, with his cute fake bark getting more than 2.2 million views on the app. So even though Reggie can’t hear or speak, his unique voice has managed to reach dog lovers all over the world.