Deer That Visits Town Every Christmas Returns With An Arrow Through Its Head

by : Emily Brown on : 20 Dec 2020 16:11
Residents of Kenora, Canada, were devastated to see a well-known deer return to the town with an arrow lodged in his head. 

Lee-Anne Carver, from Ontario, has taken it upon herself to name a few of the friendly deer who frequent neighbourhoods in Kenora, one of which is Carrot.

Carver first spotted Carrot three years ago, when he was being cared for by a buck she dubbed Potato. Carrot always comes back to visit, but this year Carver’s husband came into the home crying after seeing Carrot, saying the deer had an arrow through his head.

You can watch footage of the heartbreaking scene below:

The poor animal had clearly fallen victim to a hunter but, incredibly, Carrot managed to survive. The arrow was lodged between his antlers and emerged just behind the side of his head, leading Carver to believe it came from above from someone on a window or a deck in a residential area.

Carver recalled the first time she saw Potato with Carrot, saying: ‘And he had this little fawn with him, this orphaned fawn, which bucks will often take orphaned fawns under their wing, and it was Carrot, or who would become Carrot.’

Speaking to CBC, she continued:

He was exceptional, and he continues to come back. Carrot’s personality is so unique, he’s impossible to misidentify.

Deer with arrow through his headDeer with arrow through his headCarrot the Magic Deer and the Orange Heart Club/Facebook
The caring local, who is a wildlife photographer, said she could barely understand her husband when he came inside to tell her on December 9. She went out to see Carrot, and admitted she was ‘completely disturbed’ when she saw him.

Carver continued:

My understanding from the hunters who have been writing me, it’s a carbon arrow, a lethal arrow for hunting. It would come out of a crossbow.

At first Carver expressed belief that the arrow may be saving Carrot’s life, and that removing it may cause severe bleeding or nerve damage, however she later shared updates to say the arrow had been removed.

Employees from the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry removed the bolt and injected Carrot with antibiotics, and a few hours later the deer was back on his feet, albeit stressed and disorientated from the drugs he had been given.

Workers remove arrow from deer's headWorkers remove arrow from deer's headCarrot the Magic Deer and the Orange Heart Club/Facebook

Carver wrote:

He licked my familiar hands and I felt his remembrance race through my glad, glad heart. I am almost certain I drove the team crazy talking to Carrot, but I was trying to give him something to hold onto that he trusted; something to call him back home. I would say his name and he would stop walking and turn his eyes to me.

Bylaws in the City of Kenora and the City of Thunder Bay mean it is legal to discharge a crossbow within urban areas of the city, but Carver described Carrot’s shooting as an ‘act of animal cruelty’.

Since sharing Carrot’s story online, Carver has received an outpouring of support from people across the world. She said his situation has ‘brought cultures together’, resulting in a ‘unified voice’ of ‘compassion and care’.

Carver plans to continue monitoring Carrot as he recovers.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

Topics: Animals, Canada, deer, Hunting, Ontario

