Disabled Duck Learning How To Walk Again With Special Wheel Chair

Sometimes, the internet curls out a video that is so wholesome you can’t help but smile.

This time, it’s in the form of a cute little duck named Kiwi learning how to walk again with the aid of a custom-made wheelchair.

While Kiwi may still be able to fly, she first needs to re-learn how to walk. With the help of this specially-made wheelchair she is slowly regaining the use of her webbed feet, leaving viewers in awe at her valiant commitment to the task.

Even more adorable is the companion Kiwi has found to join her on her journey to regaining the use of her flippers.

In the video, Kiwi can be seen on top of a unique four-wheeled, wheelchair-like contraption, which is helping support her bodyweight as she paddles her way forward using her feet.

As she glides along, she is joined by a human companion, who in solidarity with the fluffy duck has put on a pair of roller-skates to join Kiwi on her journey back to full health.

The woman helps guide Kiwi on her way and adjust her from time to time, as the duck tests out her legs while aided by the new set of wheels.

The post has since amassed over 281,000 views on Gfycat and Reddit users have taken to the shared video to express their delight at Kiwi finding her feet again.

As one person commented:

When I know the world has folks in it that care this much about animals, I know there’s hope.

You may have thought you had seen it all, but Kiwi has proven you wrong. We wish the determined duck all the best and a rapid recovery.