Diver Fights off Huge Hammerhead Shark With Camera Stick While Diving ABC News

A man in Australia was forced to fight off a huge hammerhead shark with a camera stick while diving for crayfish.

Dion Creek, from Queensland, was filming himself spearfishing in Magpie Reef when a huge shark, measuring around 2.5 metres, appeared in the shot.

The shark is seen striking towards Creek, but he manages to fight it off using his camera stick.

In an interview, Creek said, ‘I was minding my own business and the shark came straight towards me – looking back on it, I’m actually quite lucky’.

Watch the footage here:

While the footage only shows Creek’s first encounter with the hammerhead, he said he had to fight off the shark another two times before it eventually swam away.

Creek told 9 News he was just about to adjust his camera when he saw the shark coming out the corner of his eye.

He said:

I pushed the first time, it came at me again. I hit it the second time and I pushed it away the third time, just to push away from it. I was the only person in the water. Looking back on it, I’m actually quite lucky, but at the time it didn’t faze me.

Creek said it was his first encounter with a hammerhead shark of that size, and he vowed to be more careful in the future.

PA

He added, ‘I don’t want to be a statistic, so next time I need to be more careful and take some more safety precautions, and have another diver in the water.’

Joking about the incident afterwards, Creek said, ‘Next week I’ll be buying a lottery ticket.’

Hammerhead sharks can typically grow as long as six metres, have 17 rows of teeth and mostly feed on octopuses and other fish. Their wide-set eyes give them a better visual range than most other sharks.

The sharks are generally considered harmless to humans, and few attacks have been recorded. That said, their fierceness and large size can make them potentially dangerous.

Great White Shark Wikimedia Commons

In July, a diver was attacked and killed by a great white shark just off the coast of Queensland.

The 36-year-old man was attacked near Fraser Island, where he was bitten on the leg. Emergency workers administered treatment for more than an hour, but sadly the young man was confirmed dead at the scene. He was the victim of Australia’s fourth fatal attack this year.