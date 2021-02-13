Dog Becomes Millionaire After Owner Leaves Everything To Her In Will

News Channel 5

A beloved pet will be able to live the rest of her life in luxury after becoming a millionaire, thanks to her doting owner.

Like most dogs, border collie Lulu brought a lot of joy to her owner, 84-year-old Bill Dorris, from Nashville, Tennessee.

After a successful career as a businessman, and as he was unmarried, Bill felt it was only right to include the dog in his last will and testament so she could be cared for properly.

Hear Lulu’s story below:

When Bill passed away last year, Lulu went into the care of Martha Burton, who had previously taken care of the pooch while Bill was travelling.

Martha told News Channel 5 that Lulu is a ‘good girl’ and that Bill ‘loved that dog’ – a fact made clear by the amount of money he left behind for her care.

In his will, Bill wrote:

$5,000,000 will be transferred to a trust to be formed upon my death for the care of my border collie Lulu. This trust is to provide for all the needs of Lulu. The dog will remain in possession of Martha Burton.

Martha admitted that she doesn’t ‘really know what to think about it to tell you the truth’, with her only explanation for the generous inheritance being that Bill ‘just really loved the dog’.

Bill’s estate is currently in probate, and it’s not exactly clear how much it is worth, but his friends have said he had vast real estate holdings and investments.

Martha doesn’t have any plans to flaunt Lulu’s wealth by buying her expensive accessories like designer collars or a jewel-studded lead, and instead will simply use the will to reimburse reasonable monthly expenses for the dog.

The dog’s new owner has admitted that $5 million is perhaps more than she’ll need to spend, given that dog food and poo bags aren’t likely to cost millions, but she joked to News Channel 5 that she’d ‘like to try’.

Though border collies are known for their intelligence, Lulu isn’t being left with the responsibility of handling her former owner’s trust. Instead, it will be controlled by a conservator who will approve and reimburse Martha for expenses to care for Lulu.

It’s unclear what will happen to any money left in the trust when eight-year-old Lulu passes away, but hopefully she’ll have a long time to enjoy the life Bill gifted to her.