Dog Bumps Into Sister From Same Litter At Park And Instantly Hugs Her @libpincher/Twitter

They say an elephant never forgets – well, it turns out dogs don’t either, after these two separated siblings instantly recognised each other at a park.

Advert

Monty and Rosie the cockapoos were born in the same litter last June, but ended up in different forever homes.

While dogs usually get acquainted with one another by sniffing each other’s butts, upon seeing each other again Monty and Rosie gave each other a big hug.

If this doesn’t melt your heart, nothing will.

Dogs @libpincher/Twitter

Advert

The heart-warming reunion went viral on social media after Libby Pincher shared a text she received from her dad about it, along with the sweet pictures.

Writing the tweet on Tuesday, May 19, Libby said, ‘pls look at what my dad sent me this morning I cannot even’.

The text in the picture read:

So, Dave was out walking his dog, and there was a couple walking towards him with a white version of his dog. Turns out they are brother and sister from the same litter. But instead of just playing like they do with other dogs, look at this.

Too cute.

With dogs’ short-term memories apparently only being around five minutes long – just like mine – it’s pretty impressive Monty and Rosie still remembered each other several months after being separated.

Speaking to The Dodo, Rosie’s owner Susan Killip spoke about the adorable moment the dogs saw each other:

Advert

It was so lovely, they both just jumped up and hugged each other. It was amazing they remembered each other after 10 months of not seeing each other.

Never mind a Friends reunion – this was the reunion we all needed.