Dog Completely Flips Out When He Sees Himself On The News In Louisiana

A dog has been filmed hilariously jumping up at the TV after seeing himself on the news.

Bronn the Labradoodle appeared on television thanks to a video of him making his owners and their seven-month-old kid Liam laugh went viral online.

Following the popularity of the video, Bronn and Liam made their TV debut on the ‘Adorable Alert’ segment of their local news channel.

Luckily for us, Bronn’s owner Angela Labat filmed the hilarious moment her two-year-old pup literally jumped for joy while seeing himself on the screen. So it seems Bronn is going viral all over again.

Sharing the clip on social media last week, April 26, Angela wrote: ‘I think it’s safe to say that Bronn likes seeing himself and his baby brother on the big screen!’

The video of the excitable pup has been viewed over tens of thousands of times on Facebook, along with lots of people commenting on how cute and funny it is.

One person said, ‘Every time I see the video and now seeing this it just makes me smile’, while someone else dubbed Bronn the ‘cutest dog on the planet’.

Following the original video of Bronn and Liam being shown on the family’s local news in Louisiana, its gone on to be broadcast by others in places like Maine and New York. It even went on to feature on Good Morning America, too.

With this in mind, I think it’s safe to say the adorable duo have won over the hearts of the nation and brought a lot of smiles to a lot of faces.