Dog Delivers Groceries To Neighbours Who Are Self-Isolating In Colorado
A dog – undoubtedly the goodest of all good boys – is delivering groceries to his neighbours during self-isolation.
Sunny the golden retriever from Colorado, USA, has been bringing both sunshine and shopping to his neighbours in need during social distancing measures in place because of coronavirus.
Sunny’s owner, Karen Eveleth, decided to use her four-legged friend as a way of helping her neighbour of ten years, Renee Hellman.
Renee has underlying respiratory issues so was advised to self-isolate during the outbreak. This has made it understandably difficult for Renee to pop to the shops like she usually would.
So, being a good neighbour, Karen decided to do Renee’s shopping for her with the help of Sunny.
Sunny now goes to Renee’s door, collects her shopping list and gives it to Karen. Then, upon returning from the shops, Sunny takes Renee’s shopping over to her – and of course gets some well deserved pats off Renee in the process.
Speaking to KKTV, Renee spoke about how Sunny has helped with her shopping and brightened her days at the same time.
She said:
What a wonderful thing, just a sweet thing. So he started doing the schlepping, back and forth. It’s been fun, it’s been a real treat.
Little things like Sunny coming over to visit is nice, and it makes you feel good. It’s a way of communicating.
Sunny’s owner Karen is hoping their story will encourage others to do more kind things for one another.
As Karen said: ‘Anybody can do something small, that can be so helpful’ – and she’s not wrong. We should all try to be more Sunny.
