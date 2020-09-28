unilad
Dog Doesn’t Want Owner To Go To Work, Gives Him ‘Sad Eyes’ For 10 Mins

by : Emily Brown on : 28 Sep 2020 09:22
‘Sad eyes’ are so often referred to as ‘puppy dog eyes’ for a reason, and it’s because dogs have absolutely nailed the wide-eyed gaze that makes owners feel so, so guilty for going about their lives. 

All dogs gives pretty good puppy dog eyes when they want to, but Teemo, a Lab Terrier mix from Taiwan, is an absolute master.

Like most dogs, Teemo loves his owners, and he never wants to see them leave. So when the time comes for them to head off to work, he does everything in his power to make them want to stay.

Check out his tactic below:

🐶：拔拔你今天還要上幫哦！🥺👨：今天要補班啊！乖～快點進去🐶：拔拔開車要小心哦！😁（麻麻還想著奇怪——這兩隻在車庫幹嘛？一個不趕快去上班、一個遲遲不肯進來！原來在依依不捨啦⋯😎😎😎

Geplaatst door 提摩 TEEMO op Vrijdag 25 september 2020

The owners of the lovely, fluffy pup have created a Facebook page dedicated to their beloved pet filled with pictures of him going about his day.

For the most part, Teemo looks like a very happy dog who is often pictured smiling and playing with his toys, but the video shared online shows that’s not always the case.

提摩就這樣一直咬著只剩身體的🐔走來走去～🤣🤣🤣

Geplaatst door 提摩 TEEMO op Zaterdag 19 september 2020

As one of his owners got in the car ready to head off for the day, Teemo sat on the doorstep and gazed at them with the most forlorn look you could ever imagine.

The dog’s heartbreak was evident and he stayed rooted to the spot for 10 minutes, though the owner explained Teemo was eventually coaxed inside with the promise of some jerky to eat.

I’m not quite sure how the owners manage to tear themselves away from the devastated dog every day, but at least we can rest assured that Teemo would be delighted at their return.

What a good boy.

Emily Brown

Emily Brown first began delivering important news stories aged just 13, when she launched her career with a paper round. She graduated with a BA Hons in English Language in the Media from Lancaster University, and went on to become a freelance writer and blogger. Emily contributed to The Sunday Times Travel Magazine and Student Problems before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news as well as longer form features.

