Dog Doesn’t Want Owner To Go To Work, Gives Him ‘Sad Eyes’ For 10 Mins

‘Sad eyes’ are so often referred to as ‘puppy dog eyes’ for a reason, and it’s because dogs have absolutely nailed the wide-eyed gaze that makes owners feel so, so guilty for going about their lives.

All dogs gives pretty good puppy dog eyes when they want to, but Teemo, a Lab Terrier mix from Taiwan, is an absolute master.

Like most dogs, Teemo loves his owners, and he never wants to see them leave. So when the time comes for them to head off to work, he does everything in his power to make them want to stay.

The owners of the lovely, fluffy pup have created a Facebook page dedicated to their beloved pet filled with pictures of him going about his day.

For the most part, Teemo looks like a very happy dog who is often pictured smiling and playing with his toys, but the video shared online shows that’s not always the case.

As one of his owners got in the car ready to head off for the day, Teemo sat on the doorstep and gazed at them with the most forlorn look you could ever imagine.

The dog’s heartbreak was evident and he stayed rooted to the spot for 10 minutes, though the owner explained Teemo was eventually coaxed inside with the promise of some jerky to eat.

I’m not quite sure how the owners manage to tear themselves away from the devastated dog every day, but at least we can rest assured that Teemo would be delighted at their return.

What a good boy.