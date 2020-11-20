Dog Found 300 Miles Away Reunited With Family After Eight Years
A dog who had ran away out of fear after being shot at by a farmer eight years ago had been lost since.
But, in what his owner described as a ‘Christmas miracle’ the Malamute-German shepherd was reunited with his family this week after his picture was posted online a few days ago.
Kavik was found in Birmingham, 300 miles away from South Lanarkshire, where he went missing.
In May 2012, Stevie Rodger took his two dogs, Konan and Kavik, out for a walk, but the pair ran off into a nearby field full of sheep.
Stevie said what came next was the ‘most heart-wrenching sound’ of a farmer shooting at both animals.
Konan was killed by the firing, but Kavik was nowhere to be found, having run away.
Despite a long, thorough search for the family dog and a large reward offered, Kavik wasn’t found and eventually, the family gave up.
On November 17, Birmingham City Council put out an appeal looking for Kavik’s owner. The picture posted to the council’s Facebook showed an extremely thin dog. The caption described him as ‘timid and friendly’.
The next day, Doglost got in touch with Stevie, who had previously reported him missing to the website.
The dog’s owner said his partner and children are ecstatic.
‘Last night my life changed for the better,’ he wrote in a Facebook post, the day after receiving a message from Doglost.
‘Sure enough, the dog looked exactly like Kavik but very malnourished and looking very sorry for himself,’ he said.
Kavik was only 18 months old when he went missing. After receiving the message from Doglost, Stevie said he ‘sat up all night looking at the picture’ of the dog, as per the Metro.
He added:
I jumped in the car in the morning and drove all the way to Birmingham still not sure if it was my boy.
But when I got there I knew instantly it was him and I just burst into tears. He came running over to me and started licking me like he’d seen me just yesterday. It was a very emotional reunion. I can’t quite believe it’s been more than eight years that he’s been gone but he has settled back in fine.
‘They say that a Christmas miracle doesn’t exist, well for me and my family, it just did,’ Stevie said.
