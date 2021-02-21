Dog Gets Trapped In Wall While Trying To Hide From Firework Explosions

XSW224600/Douyin

A dog was so frightened of fireworks that it successfully managed to get inside a wall.

It’s unknown how the poor pooch managed to find itself there, but rescuers from the police had to break through the wall’s plaster to retrieve it.

The dog was reunited with its owner after being rescued and has since left everyone stumped as to how the animal go in there.

See the moment the dog’s rescued here:

It’s believed it happened on February 13, in Xiangshui County, China, reported The Paper. The police were called after neighbours could heart the pup from behind the wall.

Despite the traumatic ordeal for the dog, it isn’t thought that it sustained any injuries. The same can’t be said for the wall, however.

Upon their arrival, via a video shared on Douyin, police officers could be seen using a hammer to create a hole to pull the dog out from.

XSW224600/Douyin

Battersea Dogs and Cats home has previously issued advice on how to help sooth dogs while fireworks are going off.

It gives several tips including: Avoiding letting your dog outdoors at times when fireworks are likely to go off; creating a ‘safe place’ inside your home for your dog to hide from fireworks and putting your TV or radio on to mask the loud noises of the fireworks.

Other advice given includes making sure your dog is microchipped in case it gets lose while the fireworks are going off and given them a long-lasting chew toy to keep them distracted (and away from your sofas).