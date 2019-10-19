Dog Goes To Street Shoe Polisher To Keep Its Paws Gleaming

One dog lived its best life recently, pampering itself on the street by handing a shoe polisher its paws for a quick treatment.

The dog, in South America, couldn’t pass up the chance when it spotted the Chilean street worker, raising its paws one at a time expecting to be seen.

A bystander in Chile captured the adorable moment the pooch approached the shoe polisher, recording just how demanding the dog was as the animal drew a short laugh from the worker.

You can watch the hilarious moment the dog gets its paws done below:

The dog can be seen slightly lifting its right front paw as the shoe-shiner hilariously greets him and starts getting his tools out, looking to the camera as the animal stares expectantly at him.

The shoe polisher then shakes the dog’s paw as the worker gets his cloth and rubs it across both paws. The man then takes the cloth away, but the canine clearly expects more as it holds its paw out once more.

Not backing down, the dog continues to hand its paw to the shoe polisher, who struggles to contain his laughter while shaking it for a final time. He then packs his things away, leaving the dog looking on in bewilderment on the pavement as though to say: ‘where are you going, friend?!’.

The disappointed doggo then stares at the shoe polisher for a whole 22 seconds before the video cuts off. I’m not sure what the dog got out of having it’s feet ‘shined’ but I’m paw-sitive that the shoeshiner’s made a new friend.

