Dog Grabs Reporter’s Microphone And Runs Away With It During Live Broadcast

Mir TV

A Russian reporter was caught off-guard by a cheeky dog who stole her microphone and ran away with it during a live broadcast.

The clip was originally uploaded to Twitter by Ali Özkök (@Ozkok_A), where it has since racked up more than 5.6 million views.

It’s a simple joy to watch: as the reporter tries to discuss the local weather, a rambunctious pooch leaps up into the frame and steals her microphone before high-tailing it away.

Check out the hilarious video below:

Mir TV’s Nadezhda Serezhkina was trying to give a weather report in Moscow at the time of the mic heist, before the Golden Retriever made its move. The camera then follows Serezhkina as she chases the dog, all while the presenter back in the studio remains speechless.

Anchor Elina Dashkueva then tells viewers: ‘It looks like we have lost the connection to our correspondent… we will try to connect with her momentarily.’

Many social media users have asked the same question: ‘How did she keep a straight face?’ Another wrote: ‘I love how the camera person keeps filming and the station anchor closes the story. True professionals.’

In a string of puns, Reddit users wrote: ‘Apologies. I’ve just been informed that our field technicians are having a ruff time. Our AV technicians are fetching another signal… stand by. Just sit with us, we’ll have her back soon. We won’t be rolling over and giving up, should be back soon.’

A third Twitter user joked: ‘In Soviet Russia, dog interviews YOU!’ A fourth wrote: ‘The dog said this is for Mother Russia.’

A fifth tweeted: ‘JOE BIDEN: We need to figure out how to mitigate the misinformation being spread by fringe media. Let’s set some Congressional hearings to discuss. PUTIN: This reporter is asking too many questions. Get me the Director of the KGB — the Kremlin Good Boys.’