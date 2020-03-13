Dog Guards Minnesota Family’s Bread Whenever They Leave The House

She began hiding her bread, when we moved into our farm four years ago. I’d come home at night and find her laying by the bread. I’ve never thought much of it and I would just thank her for keeping the bread safe and pick it up and move on.

I’m assuming because we use it so often, she believes it is the most important thing in our house. I can put the bread anywhere-counter, breadbox, pantry, fridge – and she will find it and protect it anytime we leave.

If we don’t have bread, she moves on to baked goods.