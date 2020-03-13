Dog Guards Minnesota Family’s Bread Whenever They Leave The House
A dog has been found to not only protect her family, but also goes to the extreme of protecting their bread when they’re out – and we love her for it.
Six-year-old German rottweiler Jakey has found fame and earned the official title of ‘the protector of carbs’ after her owner shared the dog’s unusual, yet adorable habit on social media.
Jakey, from Buffalo, Minnesota, has been protecting her family’s bread for as long as her owners can remember. And when Katrina Frank, 30, a nurse, shared her pet’s habit, she quickly went viral.
Whenever Katrina and the rest of the family go out for the day, Jakey will of course guard the house… and whatever bread products happen to be around too.
After discovering Jakey’s hilarious habit, Kartrina now tries to hide the bread from her, but the six-year-old dog always manages to find it.
Katrina, a mum-of-three, said:
She began hiding her bread, when we moved into our farm four years ago. I’d come home at night and find her laying by the bread. I’ve never thought much of it and I would just thank her for keeping the bread safe and pick it up and move on.
I’m assuming because we use it so often, she believes it is the most important thing in our house. I can put the bread anywhere-counter, breadbox, pantry, fridge – and she will find it and protect it anytime we leave.
If we don’t have bread, she moves on to baked goods.
Jakey really does deserve her title of the protector of carbs. After all, bread is always in knead of protection…
