unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

Dog Guards Minnesota Family’s Bread Whenever They Leave The House

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 13 Mar 2020 09:42

A dog has been found to not only protect her family, but also goes to the extreme of protecting their bread when they’re out – and we love her for it.

Advert

Six-year-old German rottweiler Jakey has found fame and earned the official title of ‘the protector of carbs’ after her owner shared the dog’s unusual, yet adorable habit on social media.

Jakey, from Buffalo, Minnesota, has been protecting her family’s bread for as long as her owners can remember. And when Katrina Frank, 30, a nurse, shared her pet’s habit, she quickly went viral.

Dog Guards Family's Bread Whenever They Leave The HouseDog Guards Family's Bread Whenever They Leave The HouseCaters

Whenever Katrina and the rest of the family go out for the day, Jakey will of course guard the house… and whatever bread products happen to be around too.

Advert

After discovering Jakey’s hilarious habit, Kartrina now tries to hide the bread from her, but the six-year-old dog always manages to find it.

Dog Guards Family's Bread Whenever They Leave The HouseDog Guards Family's Bread Whenever They Leave The HouseCaters

Katrina, a mum-of-three, said:

She began hiding her bread, when we moved into our farm four years ago. I’d come home at night and find her laying by the bread. I’ve never thought much of it and I would just thank her for keeping the bread safe and pick it up and move on.

I’m assuming because we use it so often, she believes it is the most important thing in our house. I can put the bread anywhere-counter, breadbox, pantry, fridge – and she will find it and protect it anytime we leave.

If we don’t have bread, she moves on to baked goods.

Dog Guards Family's Bread Whenever They Leave The HouseDog Guards Family's Bread Whenever They Leave The HouseCaters

Jakey really does deserve her title of the protector of carbs. After all, bread is always in knead of protection…

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Animals, America, bread, Dog, family, Funny, Minnesota, Protect

 