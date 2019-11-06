Dog Left Blind After Eyes ‘Popped’ When Stressed By Fireworks

Margaret Adams/Facebook

A heartbroken dog owner is supporting a ban on fireworks after her dog’s eyes ‘popped’ due to the stress of the explosions.

The high-pitched whistling and loud bangs caused by fireworks can make many animals become distressed, with some puppies suffering heart attacks because of it, and Suzy the Labrador cross is no different.

Her owner, 85-year-old Margaret Adams, said the lovely pup was relaxing at home on Bonfire Night when somebody outside started firing off the rockets.

It’s not an unexpected sound at that time of year, and as fireworks are available to buy from supermarkets it’s easy for members of the public to get their hands on them. Unfortunately, that means there’s little owners of frightened pets can do other than try to comfort their animal.

Margaret recalled the evening to Metro, explaining Suzy becomes ‘very stressed’ when fireworks start.

She said:

We were just sitting and watching television when somebody started letting off fireworks… [Suzy] tried to climb the walls and go into a dark corner.

The 85-year-old could do nothing but wait for the fireworks to end, though the following morning she noticed her pet’s eyes looked different.

Margaret took Suzy to the vet and learned the dog had ‘popped a lens’ in her eye after becoming frightened by the exploding rockets. The Labrador had to have the lens removed, and after developing glaucoma she has sadly been left blind.

Four years since the incident, the pet owner has now spoken about how she now has to look out for Suzy, saying:

They had to remove the lens from her eye and she now has glaucoma in both of her eyes. She can’t see a thing. She does knock into things and I’ve got to be careful with her.

The ordeal left Margaret heartbroken as she described Suzy as her ‘rock’. Margaret’s daughter had gifted her the animal following her husband’s death and, although the dog is still there for its owner, the 85-year-old said the relationship has changed.

She explained:

She boosted me something terrible, she was my companion. She still is but in a different kind of way. I’m looking after her more than she’s looking after me now.

Margaret is calling for a ban on the sale of fireworks to the public, with displays limited to organised events.

She pointed out animals aren’t the only ones suffering, saying:

Even war veterans are suffering. These fireworks are light bombs going off. The poor veterans, it brings it all back to them. It’s not just animals.

Margaret further expressed her views in an interview with local radio station West FM, News 18 reports.

She commented:

I don’t want to deprive other people of what they enjoy doing. But I wish they would do it within a certain time so we can be prepared and the dogs don’t get a fright. Or anyone for that matter, it’s not just animals.

Suzy’s story follows the news of a puppy who died earlier this week after suffering a heart attack when hearing fireworks. The devastating announcement was made by a woman named Susan Paterson, who explained Molly the terrier was just 18 weeks old when she experienced extreme distress on Saturday night, November 2.

Susan urged people to sign a petition to review the rules surrounding fireworks in order to protect animals.

While fireworks can be nice to look at, the fear and distress they can cause is heartbreaking.

