Dog Makes Best Friends With Dolphin As They Play Together In Ocean
Back in 2013, a nine-year-old Spaniel named Zyzz was aboard a boat out in the waters of the Turks and Caicos Islands. As his owners enjoyed the sunshine and the crystal ocean, the pooch noticed a wild dolphin swimming near their vessel.
Some dogs are frightened of other animals, never mind a sea-faring creature. However, this lucky moment was destiny fulfilled: they’ve been best buddies ever since.
Check out Zyzz and Jojo in the cute video below:
Over the past seven years, Zyzz and the Bottlenose dolphin, named Jojo, have spent hours and hours swimming and playing with each other. Now, Jojo’s daughter even joins in on the fun.
Zyzz’s owner Mark de Fraine, 30, also a business owner on the island, explained:
They met for the first time when we were anchored up floating and snorkelling around the boat. Jojo pulled up whilst Zyzz was out with us and Zyzz immediately got excited and ran to the back of the boat to check Jojo out.
Jojo has been known to play with other dogs so was excited to see Zyzz jump in and they just began circling each other and kind of playing a game of chase.
Their friendship has only blossomed since then, and while Zyzz is a bit older now and doesn’t have quite as much energy, he’s always every bit as happy to see Jojo.
Marc added:
They always get so excited to see each other and you can see the both of them speed up and start circling and getting excited to meet – Zyzz can often see Jojo from the boat so he gets excited first.
Jojo comes right up to the back of our boat and pokes his head out of the water to see if Zyzz is standing there. Zyzz and Jojo get to play whenever we take Zyzz out on the boat with us on our days off.
As well as his age, Zyzz gets ear infections every now and then, ‘so he doesn’t get to go out as often as he’d like,’ Marc said. ‘But whenever he is on the boat, Jojo shows up they spend a good hour swimming around and playing with each other.’
Obviously it can get a bit tiring for Zyzz. Fortunately, Jojo always hangs around at the back of the boat so the dog can catch his breath before jumping back in the water.
Dreamer, Jojo’s daughter, is always keen to play with Zyzz too. ‘Dreamer is even more energetic than Jojo and it’s awesome watching them play together as she jumps out of the water and splashes Zyzz,’ Marc said.
He added:
Jojo often sits back and lets the two of them play when she’s around. She is very friendly and is never aggressive with Zyzz.
Occasionally Zyzz swims quite far from the boat as he forgets he isn’t a dolphin, but he is very good and when I call him he turns around and heads back to get his breath back.
Naturally, Zyzz and Jojo have been a huge hit online, with one user writing on Instagram: ‘Next life, I’m coming back as Zyzz. I can’t think of a more perfect existence.’ Another commented: ‘Zyzz has earned his dolphin stripes! #becomeonewiththedolphins.’
