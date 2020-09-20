unilad
Dog Overcomes Crippling Anxiety With His Own Emotional Support Dog

by : Julia Banim on : 20 Sep 2020 13:11
Dog Overcomes Crippling Anxiety With His Own Emotional Support Dog

An adorable dog has managed to overcome his crippling anxiety, all thanks to the love and care of his very own emotional support dog.

Back when he was still just a small puppy, Arnold the Weimaraner was mauled by a German Shepherd outside of his home in Perth, Australia.

Following this ordeal, Arnold’s human Carolyn Manalis noticed the poor pooch – who was already suffering from separation anxiety – became even more anxious, becoming especially frightened around large and loud dogs.

You can find out more about Arnold in the following clip:

However, everything changed when Carolyn brought home Frank, a friendly Miniature Dachshund who has helped Frank grow in confidence and self-assurance.

Taking on the role as a tiny emotional support dog, the pair have since developed a close and supportive friendship.

Carolyn said:

The bond these two dogs have is just insanely beautiful. They are so connected and loving and supportive of one another. If one ever cries, the other one is there in half a second to check they are OK. Their love is unconditional, regardless of their size or breed.

She added:

Frank has helped Arnold regain his confidence to be able to play and wrestle while learning that this doesn’t always mean he’s going to get hurt or attacked.

Having a little friend to play with has been the perfect therapy for Arnold to heal.

dogsdogsCaters

You can keep up with the adventures of the adorable besties for yourself by checking out their shared Instagram page.

Julia Banim

Topics: Animals, Anxiety, Arnold, Emotional Support Dog, Frank, Now, Perth

 