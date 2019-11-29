Dog Owner Horrified After Pet Refuses To Let Go Of Sex Toy It Found On Walk

Caters News

Dog walks can be an unpredictable affair, depending on what mood your pet’s in.

One day, you could spend the entire walk running after your pooch as it chases anything in its path, while on other (much rarer) days it could be a completely blissful experience as your dog actually behaves for once.

Count your lucky stars you aren’t this woman though, who was left horrified when her Staffordshire Mastiff cross discovered a sex toy while on their morning walk and refused point-blank to let go of it.

You can check out what happened below:

Lissa Cross, from Canterbury, New Zealand, was walking four-year-old Huni alongside a river when the dog suddenly disappeared into some nearby trees – only to reappear moments later with her new ‘toy’.

The 48-year-old mother-of-two said she immediately burst into laughter when she saw her pet with the abandoned dildo in her mouth, although that laughter soon stopped when she realised Huni wasn’t about to drop it anytime soon.

It took Lissa nearly an entire hour to try and get her pooch to put down the rubber toy, which by now was covered in mud. And even when Huni did eventually let go, she made sure to bury it in a safe place for ‘next time’.

The horrified mum, who is a calf rearer, explained:

I was at the river with her on our usual morning walk, when suddenly she ran into some nearby trees. After a bit of noise she emerged looking pretty happy with herself and this new weapon hanging from her mouth. I couldn’t believe what I was seeing. I tried to get her to drop it but she just wouldn’t let it go. When we got back to the car, she tried to jump into the seat with the toy in her mouth. She has always loved rubber dog toys, so she really did not want to let go of it. But when she finally realised she wouldn’t be allowed, she went and buried the thing. I have no idea where it came from or why it was there. But it certainly made me laugh until I cried, it was hilarious.

Lissa shared the hilarious pictures of Huni posing with her new toy online, where it quickly went viral and attracted more than 2,000 likes, shares and comments.

The dog owner said she ‘had to’ share the photos with everyone, adding: ‘I’m glad it could make people smile. It certainly wasn’t our average morning walk.’

She described Huni as ‘playful’ and ‘caring with lots of character’, so who knows? Maybe this won’t be the last time we see her getting up to her mischievous ways.

