Dog Owners Set To Provide Pet DNA To Identify Poo Left On Street

PA Images

Dog owners in the Israeli city of Tel Aviv will be required to submit their pet’s DNA to the city council to allow authorities to track down anyone who doesn’t pick up their pet’s poo.

It’s unpleasant enough when you see a pile of dog poo in the middle of the pavement, let alone when you accidentally sink your foot into one, and residents in Tel Aviv likely know this all too well because as much as half a ton of dog poo ends up on the city’s streets every month.

Advert 10

Council officials have been forced to remove the huge amount of waste after owners have left it behind, so the city is hoping to make people take more responsibility for their pets through the DNA submission scheme.

PA Images

The Tel Aviv-Jaffa City Council approved on Monday, July 12, an amendment to the Municipal bylaw, making it compulsory for dog owners to register their pets to a DNA database when they receive or renew their dog ownership licenses, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Inspectors will then be able to collect samples from the abandoned dog poo to carry out DNA tracking. Once a match has been found, the owner of the dog will receive a fine of 720 shekels (£160) through the post, plus charges for the sampling and testing expenses.

Advert 10

Commenting on the move, a municipality representative said:

The municipality, for its part, has worked hard to eradicate the issue of collecting feces, by distributing tickets to dog owners, placing bag collection facilities in gardens and parks and establishing dozens of dog parks throughout the city – but this does not diminish dog owners’ responsibility to keep the public space clean.

The issue of abandoned dog poo is heightened in Tel Aviv as the ratio of humans to dogs is one of the highest in the world, with one in every 11 people in the area owning a dog.

Pixabay

Advert 10

Some pet owners showed support from the move, with resident Danit Schreiber telling The Telegraph that while she doesn’t like the idea of the government having data about her pet, she doesn’t see ‘any other way’ of enforcing the rule.

Meanwhile, 57-year-old resident Gideon argued: ‘Unfortunately, Israel is not paying enough attention to the privacy aspect of this, and I think that is because we have security issues in other areas, so people will also go along with this.’

‘There is a balance to be struck here between privacy and poo in the street, if I had to choose between them it would be the poo,’ he added.

Following approval from the Tel Aviv-Jaffa City Council, the law has been submitted to the Interior Ministry for examination and is awaiting approval.

Advert 10